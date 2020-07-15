It’s so sad to see facemasks become a political issue, polarized along party lines. I will share my own perspective: I celebrate the freedoms that our founding fathers guaranteed us with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
I am delighted that I live in such a progressive country, where differences of opinion can be aired without government oppression, and we are not restricted in our religious beliefs. And yet...there is an important aspect to these liberties, that many seem to have forgotten. Liberty ends when it harms or kills others, and when it deprives others of their own liberty. That is appropriate.
Our most basic freedoms are for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Note that “life” is first on the list. When my freedom kills another person, whether intentional or otherwise, that liberty is flawed and must be curtailed.
One fine example occurred when a Minnesota mother treated her diabetic child with prayer instead of insulin. She’s a Christian Scientist, this is what her religion prescribed. Predictably, the boy went into a coma and died. The Minnesota courts charged her, and her defense was “freedom of religion.” The Minnesota decision was that no, your freedom of religion ends when you endanger a life. The U.S. Supreme Court reviewed that decision and let it stand in agreement. This is just one example among many, but it illustrates the basic concept — freedom has limits, and those limits are when your freedom destroys the freedom of others to enjoy their life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Stories about the COVID-19 virus run the gamut from speculation to science, and I’ve certainly seen a lot of unsupportable claims on social media. Meanwhile, the medical and scientific communities have made clear statements that this virus has unique characteristics that helped it spread worldwide quickly. Foremost is the fact that it can be spread by an asymptomatic carrier. I might have the virus, but have no symptoms, or just think I have a cold. And I might spread the virus to someone with weak resistance, and they might die. And nobody will know who gave what to whom. This has already happened to hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom had no clue when, where, why or how they caught the bug. And now they’re dead.
People have tried very hard to oversimplify this. “If you feel sick, or scared, stay home! Let the rest of us enjoy life!” If only it were that simple. It’s not only the “sick” people who are spreading it. And it’s not only the “scared” people who are taking precautions. Staying safe can be an intelligent decision. It doesn’t require panic as a precursor, despite the many rants.
What about the claims that masks do nothing? You can believe that if you want, but here again, medicine and science will disagree with you. Masks don’t do everything and they’re not perfect, but they do help. They reduce airborne transmission of the virus, thus reducing overall exposure. Note that I didn’t say “eliminate”, and I didn’t say that’s the only way to catch it. I chose my words carefully.
So would any government be justified in “forcing” us to wear masks in public? Yes. Because this is another case where our freedoms can be fatal to others, and that’s taking freedom too far Regardless of whether that’s a small percentage or large. When it’s your life, it’s important. And frankly, it could be your life. Current trends make it more likely every day.
Stay well, friends. I’ll be out there with a mask on.
