The City of Punta Gorda has earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget again this year. The award represents a significant achievement by the city. It reflects the commitment of the city and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
The budget award is granted based on satisfying nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.
According to the GFOA, “Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America. Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.” The city has earned this recognition every year since 1985.
The city’s Finance Department consists of 10 dedicated employees responsible for maintaining the integrity of the financial functions within the municipality. Functions include accounting, auditing, financial reporting, cash management, accounts payable and payroll service to all the city departments. Other responsibilities include cash and investment management functions and internal audit. The department is the custodian of all city funds. The Finance Department safeguards the city’s assets and provides accurate and timely financial information to all users. They collect and disburse all funds while maintaining financial stability and complete integrity.
The finance team oversees the development and implementation of the annual operating budget and 5-year capital improvement plan in conjunction with the strategic plan and conformance with the city’s financial policies. The revenues are maximized and expenditures minimized as a result of their diligence.
All of the departments in the city benefit from the impressive service level offered by the finance department. During the budget, process finance interacts with each department to review budgets and documentation submitted. Suggestions and recommendations for cost-effective changes are made and considered during this process. Finance advises the city manager to comply by departments with the instructions and guidelines provided for each department’s budget. Finance takes a leadership role in providing alternatives for balancing the operating budget.
In my over 30-year career, I have been honored to work with some of the best finance directors. Kristin Simeone, the City of Punta Gorda’s finance director, leads her department with professional integrity, flexibility, care, and responsiveness. Kristin understands both finance and community vision. This award is a direct reflection of her leadership. She is one of the 287 employees of the city that works to continue preserving our small town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
