Who is responsible for the so-called need for “affordable” housing?
Not the recent purchasers of all the houses being bought and built in PGI, Rotonda, South Gulf Cove, or Deep Creek. You can barely find one for under $400,000! Apartments? Over $2,400 per month for a one bedroom!
The driving up of housing costs is primarily the result of demand. We have tons of folks moving here to escape the horrible cost of everything “Up North,” especially taxes (and rotten weather!). A friend who recently passed away here also owned a tiny house on the New Jersey shore, not much bigger than a garage. His last property tax bill was for over $28,000! If my son moved here from New York, he would save tens of thousands just on his income tax bill, as Florida has no state income taxes.
Virtually every time government has tried to get into the housing game, it has failed. Large public housing complexes have had to be torn down as they quickly became unsafe crime and drug ridden places. So called “rent control” destroyed much affordable housing in New York and other cities, when landlords abandoned their properties because they could not even raise rents to make repairs or upgrades. Getting rid of a nonpaying or disruptive tenant was nearly impossible.
I wonder how issues like this will be dealt with at the new low income apartments being built on Loveland Boulevard, and I am sure in other areas.
If we look at almost all of the lower income apartment complexes here, and then look at the daily police logs in the Daily Sun, you will find that a significant amount of our crime is committed by the residents of those complexes. The Rhode Island company that built the Hampton Point apartments off Luther Road received a large subsidy from the state, and then sold the property after they collected their money, leaving us to pay for all the police calls.
Here in Southwest Florida we do have a problem that is experienced by folks with modest paychecks. It is hard to save up for a down payment for a home or condo, or pay for the first and last month’s rent up front.
Some have recommended that we offer developers a tax write off to encourage building affordable homes or apartments. That means however that the rest of us are subsidizing that developer and his buyers or tenants. That means you and I are paying this subsidy through our property taxes. If you like this idea, just know that someone will be paying off those subsidies for affordable housing, and it will be you.
There are effective ways of getting affordable housing out there.
Habitat For Humanity is one highly successful program. The people who enter this program must provide “sweat equity.” Almost all Habitat homes are carefully taken care of by their new owners as they have their own sweat in the game! Of course this program has limitations that make its impact smaller than I would like.
The county could help by donating or selling at below market unused lands to Habitat, or selling to a developer at under market and making sure via codicils in the deeds that only certain tenants or buyers can participate due to income level or status, e.g. a disabled veteran, etc.
The school district has a number of properties being held for future schools. One is a parcel on Loveland Boulevard which has been held for years as a new high school site. The issue is that we will probably have no need for a new high school in the next 30 years, or more likely, never! Put that site back on the market for housing.
The best way to provide “affordable” housing is to let the free market deal with it by allowing it to be flexible on issues like house sizes or lot sizes, allowing “tiny” homes. Let them build printed houses, let them use alternative construction techniques. Let more mobile home parks be approved in areas appropriate for them. They are affordable.
Get government out of the way!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.