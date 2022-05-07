Those Bloomers have done it again!
After many months of preparing for a visit by America in Bloom representatives to our city, the two-day visit came and went in a whirlwind. This week the Punta Gorda In Bloom team, led by Richard Polk and Alan Schulman, showcased our beautiful city and its leaders for the national America In Bloom small cities competition. TEAM Punta Gorda organized the two-day tour as part of an ongoing project that has brought flowers and color to every corner of our town.
As we move into the waning days of spring, I can’t help but reflect on the essential role volunteers play in the success of every community service, improvement, and development initiative in Punta Gorda. Punta Gorda In Bloom is a shining example of what volunteers, whether full-time or snowbirds, continue to accomplish season after season, year after year.
Each of the beautiful planters in the downtown area have planter parents who care for the flowers. Without our planter parents there would be no Punta Gorda In Bloom. The tour included virtually every facet of Punta Gorda’s accomplishments in seven categories: Flowers, Community Vitality, Landscaped Areas, Celebrating Heritage, Urban Forestry, Environmental Impact and Overall Impression.
Our city officials went above and beyond to make the AIB visit a success through their participation, a reflection of our effective public/private partnership. Mayor Lynne Matthews, City Manager Greg Murray, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert and Urban Design Director Joan LeBeau joined the tour and explained how we work together. Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Partnership Director Jennifer Hecker described the many harbor conservation programs in place to protect our all-important waterfront. Murray’s years of leadership on the Chesapeake Bay before coming to Punta Gorda, were in evidence as we discussed water quality.
The AIB advisors also commented on special Punta Gorda features such as the Veterans Memorial Wall and the History Park before heading off for a tour of the Military Heritage Museum and lunch at Fisherman’s Village, courtesy of the Village Fish Market. A visit to the The Visual Arts Center in the afternoon highlighted our cultural assets.
Thanks to FM Dons for the lovely reception at the Charlotte Community Foundation, orchestrated by Gina Silvidi-Cairns and Betsy Spagnolo, to end day one of the tour.
On the second day there was a picnic in the History Park, a tour of TEAM’s community gardens, the historic train station and the Blanchard House Museum. Rob and Sue Linehan, of the Punta Gorda Islanders, rounded out day two of the program with a canal tour of the Isles. The Punta Gorda Chamber ended the day with a pizza party. Thanks to the Sheraton for hosting our judges and the Wyvern for the evening refreshments. The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce played a huge role in orchestrating the visits logistics.
We will have to be patient in awaiting results, which are collected into a judges’ report to the national organization. Awards will be announced at the national symposium, this year taking place in St. Louis Sept. 29 – Oct. 1. At that time, we will find out how we compared in the award categories and also receive constructive feedback and recommendations that will help us continue to grow the program going forward.
Thank you to everyone who helped make Punta Gorda In Bloom a very worthy contender in the America in Bloom National Awards Program. Volunteerism is alive and well in the city of Punta Gorda. I was never prouder of our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.