The Punta Gorda City-Wide Master Plan process is underway. Charrettes will be held on March 11 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The Work in Progress Presentation will be held Mar. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Register for these sessions and view the schedule for the Open Design Studios at www.puntagordamasterplan.com/new-events.
At its meeting today, the City Council will discuss a request for additional services from Dover, Kohl & Partners to create a Transportation Webinar specific to transportation related topics in Punta Gorda.
Pickleball Courts Sound Abatement – At its Jan. 2 meeting, the City Council requested staff to explore sound abatement measures for the pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park. The option investigated by staff is called AcoustiFence, and consists of layers of sound deadening fabric quilted together to absorb noise. This product has been utilized at numerous pickleball courts.
At the time of purchase, it is likely staff will be required to obtain pricing on comparable products, if any, that meet the same sound deadening specifications. The fabric panels are strapped to a fence with steel zip-ties and are to be removed in anticipation of tropical storm force winds.
Estimated costs are:
Add structural enhancements and sound barrier to existing 10-foot fence at one end of the courts — $12,000.
Add a new 10-foot tall fence and sound barrier along one side of the courts — $20,000. (This fence would be offset from the courts to allow for spectators.)
These alternatives can be combined to create a sound barrier for the entire court area or any combination of the sides and ends. The cost to provide a sound barrier around the entire court area is $64,000. The fabric is available in dark gray and green as standard options. Printed graphics such as foliage or brick patterns are available as an upgrade of about $3,000 per side. The City Council will discuss these alternatives at its meeting today.
Peace River Wildlife Center Lease of City Owned Land – Also at the Feb. 20 City Council meeting will be a request from The Peace River Wildlife Center to lease the city-owned property on Dundee Road for the construction of a hospital and rehabilitative center for native wildlife. The property is in unincorporated Charlotte County and will require rezoning approval for the intended use.
Under the proposed lease, PRWC would be solely responsible for all construction costs and utility connection fees. Only the animal hospital would be located on the Dundee Road property. The visitor’s center, permanent resident birds, mammals, tortoises and turtles, as well as the gift shop will remain in Ponce Park.
Radio Antenna Code Provisions – Currently, Section 26-8.3 of the Punta Gorda Code provides certain exclusions from height limitations, which is capped at 20 percent of the permitted height in that zoning district. It also states that the City Council may grant a waiver to these limitations. However, there is no process in place for a resident to make application.
The council asked that staff amend provisions in the code to ease restrictions for ham radio operators in the city. The proposed ordinance, which will be introduced at today’s meeting, provides for exclusions from height limits for radio antennas and deletes provisions relating to a waiver from height limitations.
City Seeking Volunteers – The city is seeking volunteers to serve on a Pickleball Committee, a fact-finding committee charged with identifying short and long term solutions for pickleball play in the city limits and presenting their findings to the City Council. Meeting dates, times and locations will be determined by the committee. The committee will consist of one resident from each of the five City Council districts; two at-large members who must also be city residents.
Application forms are available in the City Clerk’s Office at 326 West Marion Ave., via email at pgclerk@cityofpuntagordafl.com or on the city’s website at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us under “Latest News.” Completed application forms must be received in the City Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. Contact the office at 941-575-3369 with questions.
Safety Reminder – Punta Gorda Pathways are specifically designed to accommodate all non-motorized users, including walkers, runners and bicyclists. It is the role of all users to exercise good judgment and manners to ensure the safety and comfort of all.
Under Florida Law it is the responsibility of people operating a bicycle on a sidewalk (or shared use path) to operate under the “rules of the road” that apply to pedestrians. Bicycle rider responsibilities include yielding the right of way to a pedestrian and to provide an audible signal when passing or overtaking a pedestrian. More information can be found at www.sharethelanepuntagorda.com/education-ride-smart/bicycle-courtesy/.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
