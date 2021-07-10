What did Charlotte County schools learn from their COVID-19 pandemic experience ?
Schools are our mutual investment in the economy and in the quality of life — today and tomorrow. How is our investment doing?
Yes, the pandemic tested Charlotte school personnels’ resilience and creativity. How did students face social isolation, mental health, and loss of learning? How did parents fare and how were they helped ?
The school district would serve the community well if it communicated its efforts — both administrative and educational — dealing with the pandemic crisis.
For example, what was learned from one component — the impact of remote learning? Interesting to note that a cadre of self-appointed educational reformers dubbed it “online learning” with their prediction of greater growth. Frankly this public school advocate was concerned when remote learning was hastily instituted that the money-changers in Tallahassee would mandate it as a total approach with assumed cost effectiveness. Fortunately that did not happen with the economic stress on opening and staffing the state’s commercial “hospitality” enterprises.
It was easily assumed that remote learning created difficulties for students and families. For students, who fell into the “achievement gap,” what were, and how successful were programs to help them? For families, what specific knowledge did parents receive to assist with the unique learning situation? Parents received procedural data about program options and deadlines. Charlotte County parents preferred the “bricks and mortar” option when given the opportunity to send their children back to school buildings. Students were missing the social interaction, and parents either had to get back to work, or “had enough.” But what further improvements in parental communication have occurred as a result of the crisis?
Major issue: parental support. The experience provided teachers an opportunity to understand how students learn at home and how supportive is that home setting. It may have given parents some ideas about what additional support is needed at home. It is critical that they understand that parental input is a major factor in effective learning by a student. The school district does communicate with its parents. Such messaging stresses the ultimate parental responsibility.
Some students became more creative while others were bored with worksheet lessons. Parents had an opportunity to understand the academic challenges their children faced. They may have developed an appreciation for what a teacher faces every day with a multitude of students — each with a different learning style.
Technology obviously was a dominant factor in the learning procedure. As students had a computer and access to the Internet, it was a discovery adventure exploring new ways to find and utilize information — skills that will help in future studies. For teachers who have relied on computer programs to enrich or to remediate learning, they discovered new online tools. Hopefully, they overcame the drudgery of creating many learning hours daily? No Hollywood or television producer ever faced such a challenge.
A national survey by the Walton Family Foundation revealed parental concerns. Of 2,700 parents of children in grades K-12 surveyed, 40% said they were “very concerned” about loss of learning during the pandemic.
Among these concerned parents, 62% white parents indicated they believe their children’s school is doing a good job. Some 50% of parents of color reported they did not think their school is adequately addressing lost learning time.
A majority of the parents viewed the influx of dollars in federal funding as an opportunity for “bold changes.” Academic recovery, technology, mental health, and teacher support were areas cited for policy consideration.
Yes, it is important to know what was learned from this crisis. But it is more important to also know — as a result — how schools will be better when they open this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.