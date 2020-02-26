While reading our recent question-and-answer article on Sunseeker’s John Redmond, I got to thinking about the guy, what he’s brought to our county and what kind of person he is.
Now let me say first off that I am not naive. Redmond is big-time, and his affable personality and courteous approach to the media pay dividends. He’s no fool. He didn’t talk all those land and business owners into selling him their waterfront property by coming across heavy-handed.
That said, I have been writing about Charlotte County for 24 years. I have met a lot of developers, business people and others in that time. I have had to request interviews, check facts and sometimes write about bad things people do.
But there have been two people in that time that have really impressed me (three if you count Bruce Laishley, a local guy).
None moreso than Syd Kitson, founder of Babcock Ranch. This guy is the real deal. Maybe he learned his ability to communicate with others while playing the line for the Green Bay Packers.
But this guy has never been cross. He has never lied. He has never turned down a request to talk. He doesn’t bring an entourage to a meeting. He shows up at all the big events at Babcock. He will even sit down and swap stories with you.
After Kitson, I feel Redmond is probably one of the most approachable developers I have seen in two decades here. As I said, this is a Las Vegas guy so he knows his way around the media and other business partners. But he has never dodged a question. He always finds time for you and he has never lied to me.
Sunseeker is personal for Redmond. I think, when it’s completed, everyone in Charlotte County will quit worrying about traffic, etc., and embrace it for what it is. It will be a game-changer.
So, while thinking about Sunseeker and Babcock Ranch, I had some other questions pop up. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• How much did Bob and Kathy Strayton help with the $1.1 million fundraiser for the St. Vincent de Paul warehouse? A lot, I hear.
• Do people react funny if you have your music cranked up when you pull up next to them at a red light? I guess it depends on the music and the person in the other car, huh.
• Some Charlotte County commissioners feel a piece of land the county owns across U.S. 41 from Sunseeker Resort needs to go back on the tax rolls and not become a park that requires maintenance. I understand their argument. But if no one wants to buy it, how long do you let the most valuable piece of waterfront property in the county sit there?
• Have you checked out the new Abbe’s Donut Nook that is located inside the Englewood Events Center? I was a little skeptical of the location but it seems the heavy traffic is a boost to the business.
• Bet you didn’t know Florida homeowners pay the highest rates in the nation did you? That is according to Jay Neal, executive chairman of the board of the Federal Association for Insurance Reform. He wrote about it in the Sun Sentinel newspaper recently. Florida, being a peninsula surrounded by water, is a real risk for insurance companies and Neal predicts rates will go up about $500 per home.
• I see signs all the time that say “Gopher tortoise crossing,” or “Panther crossing,” but how do those animals know where they’re supposed to cross? I assume the signs are put up where state wildlife folks have seen crossings or where natural habitat leads them to a certain spot. But still, how can we be so sure that is where we need to slow down and watch out for animals?
• And finally, how should I feel after going to the Punta Gorda Seafood and Music Festival with about 2,000 other people and not seeing anyone I know? Does that mean I need to ramp up my socializing? Maybe I need to start going to the Chamber of Commerce meetings again?
