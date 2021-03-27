Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that Florida schools’ curricula would not include critical race theory (CRT). Critical theory grew out of Marx’s concepts of the exploitation of the laboring class by the managerial class. Its offspring is CRT, which attempts to paint the U.S. as a white-dominated society which by its culture and laws exploits people of other races. CRT is certainly a controversial theory, so we should ask, should our public schools promote concepts that are not widely accepted in our society, and who gets to decide?
The issue of ideologically slanted curriculum started a long while back, but is becoming more pronounced. I led a group of Charlotte County citizens in a formal hearing before our school board in 2017 to object to some very obvious biases in several textbooks. Despite a finding by an (independent) hearing officer that our objections had merit, the school board ignored us. We had the same difficulty last year with the exposure of hard core pornography in the school libraries. The school board’s response? Silence.
Floridians should have input into their children’s educations, but in fact, there is almost none at the local level. But the good news is that parents who question the curriculum do have some remedies available.
First is the Parental Bill of Rights, which appears to be on track to be signed into law this year. From the FloridaPolitics.com website, “The bill outlines the rights of a parent to direct their child’s education, with regard to beliefs about morality, sex, religion and immunizations.” This will permit parents to opt their children out of sex education that violates their personal moral code. I urge parents to research this bill and realize that, if this bill passes, they will have increased individual control over many facets of their child’s education.
Next is the Hope Scholarship. This scholarship deals with remedies for children who have been the victims of “battery, harassment, hazing, bullying, kidnapping, physical attack, robbery, sexual offense, threat or intimidation and fighting.” Moreover, school personnel are included as potential perpetrators, so the protection for a child is very broad. Who makes the decision as to whether an offense has been committed? The parent. A Hope Scholarship can be used at any private school, and the value seems to range $6,519 to $7,112, depending on grade level, but is contingent on funding available. This scholarship has very broad application, and stays with the child until high school graduation. Find out more at StepUpForStudents.org.
Charter schools are another option for moving your child from an undesirable educational situation. Because charter schools are public schools, there is no tuition requirement. Unfortunately, there are too few charter schools, and in this state, the available seats are chosen by lottery. Generally, there are far more applicants than seats available, showing the great demand for alternative education.
Many mistruths abound about charter schools, but in Florida, they must be nonprofit, teachers must be certified exactly as all public school teachers are, and the schools are held to the same state testing standards as all other public schools.
So what is different about a charter school? First, they are given leeway to use different pedagogical tools and different materials than the standards of the state. But more important is the school culture. It is obvious that a child enrolled in a charter school has parents concerned about his/her education. And motivated parents generally assure motivated students. This culture is self-enforcing, and a trip to the FLDOE website will verify that charter schools outperform the standard schools in Florida.
So, parents and grandparents, there are means available to improve your child’s learning environment that may greatly improve your child’s education, as well as support your family values. As the twig is bent, so grows the tree.
