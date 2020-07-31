Congratulations to Charlotte County commissioners for recently signing on to the Southwest Florida Regional Water Compact. Undoubtedly Charlotte citizens are pleased that the county signed the compact, which focuses on climate resiliency.
This will likely translate to a regionally consistent approach to our preparedness and response regarding the impact of climate change events such as intense storms, sea-level rise, droughts and flooding. The approval of the compact, which outlines plans to address the impact of climate change is appreciated, but there is more to be done with regard to prevention and mitigation. Not unlike the public health prevention-treatment model, we must find ways to avoid environmental impacts before we are forced to address issues that we could have avoided.
In Punta Gorda, experts report that our canal water is clean but also nutrient rich from lawn fertilizer. In-spite of the city’s summer no-fertilizer ordinance, this is the time of year when runoff increases with the summer rains and is particularly problematic. Concern about future algae blooms compels us to protect the health of the waterways on which we live. The economics of this are critical to our community and public education would go a long way towards addressing the issue.
Currently, there are a number of community groups working on local water quality. TEAM Punta Gorda’s Water Quality Task Force is currently considering ways to provide public education under these pandemic conditions where large gatherings are not feasible.
Our popular Paddle Punta Gorda event this fall will focus attention on the health of our waterways while providing a fun day of kayaking. Paddle Punta Gorda is an event that by design is socially distanced. It features small-group, naturalist guided, canoe trips with a box lunch and speaker at the end. With its a Nov. 7 date, and outdoor venue, it remains one of the few events we can plan for Fall 2020.
Sadly, our Sept. 26 city manager’s bicycle ride is canceled. We’ll find another way to honor retiring City Manager Howard Kunik. His leadership and guidance have been so critical to our success. Although the TEAM office remains closed, committees such as Pedal and Play in Paradise 2021, and others are ramping up their planning for upcoming events. Our free yellow loaner bikes are still rolling, with the caveat that riders take responsibility for wipe-down. Thanks to our band of bike maintenance volunteers, we are doing our best to keep this virus-safe recreational resource available to the public.
A bright spot in the middle of the pandemic, Green Thumbs maestro Richard Polk and an excellent cadre of TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers will have downtown Taylor Street blooming by Fall. The project is moving along nicely, with irrigation installation scheduled and test pots planted. Thanks to the Punta Gorda Chamber and the Punta Gorda Garden Club for being supporting partners on this great project, and to Alan Schulman for his generous funding. Watch Taylor Street burst into bloom over the coming weeks!
TEAM Board members Betsy Spagnolo and Sandy Dressler put together a socially distanced small but lovely gathering to honor our two excellent Charlotte High School graduating senior student board members, Lindsey Atkins and Senior class president, Chris Papa. The celebration included parents and board members and featured a presentation of their community accomplishments. TEAM plans to continue the tradition of engaging young people on our Governing Board.
Meanwhile, our work is being done primarily through remote means, and we are doing our best to encourage compliance with the city’s mask wearing ordinance. We view this compliance to be critical to getting our community back to the normal operations we are call wishing for.
