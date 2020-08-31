As I reflect on my time leading the city of Punta Gorda I am thankful that so much was able to be accomplished. Many, if not all, of the success over the years have been made possible through collaboration and the power of partnerships.
The only measure for success is performance and results. It is our collective responsibility as the public sector, private sector and the community at large to leverage partnerships to move this community forward.
Hurricane Charley was a catalyst for partnerships to take center stage and Hurricane Irma once again brought the power of partnerships to the forefront. The list of partners is long and continues to grow as the community evolves. Through partnerships we have been able to market Punta Gorda’s assets, invest in projects in the Community Development Redevelopment Area, attract private investment, welcome festivals and events, develop affordable housing and improve public facilities.
Beautification projects have been the focus of many collaborative efforts over the years. The original downtown streetscape projects involved the city, TEAM Punta Gorda, Main Street Punta Gorda and the Florida Department of Transportation. New beautification projects are following a similar model led by Team Punta Gorda, attracting private investment, and involving the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, the PGI Green Thumbs, Charlotte County and the city. Historic street re-bricking’s complete with community volunteers and a celebratory environment add to beauty of the downtown.
Projects that protect the health and safety of our community have also evolved through collaboration. Downtown flood mitigation has been a partnership of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Oyster reef restoration to help improve water quality happened as a result of the collaborative efforts of the Coastal and Heartlands National Estuary Partnership, the Nature Conservancy, community volunteers and the city.
The bike medic program also was born of partnership between TEAM Punta Gorda and the city, as is the Bike Loaner program. The new groundwater reverse osmosis water treatment plant only happened through the collaborative efforts of many including the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, Southwest Florida Water Management District and the state of Florida. Hurricane Irma seawall restoration wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration with FEMA and the State of Florida.
Herald Court Centre is successful because of the partnerships that helped design and program the space and private sector leases. Over the years this project has been touched by Florida Gulf Coast University, TEAM Punta Gorda, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Merchants Association, Arts & Humanities Council, Visual Arts Center, Main Street Punta Gorda, Charlotte Community Foundation and the private sector. It’s a similar story of success based on partnerships is true of Buckely’s Pass, Paint Your Heart Out, Bicycle Routes program, Bicycle Art program, Gilchrist landing and boat launch, community gardens, Trails and Parks that Teach, and the list goes on and on.
Bottom line is the spirit of Punta Gorda has been created by the power of partnerships and I am honored to have been a part of it.
Howard Kunik is the city manager of Punta Gorda.
