I am convinced there is no friendlier, more-giving community in the state of Florida than Punta Gorda. Our citizens have a passion for their community and a heart for all who live and work in it, as well as in Charlotte County.
Case in point is the response of our business and residential communities and government employees when the Panhandle was devastated by Hurricane Michael this past October. We had people from city and county emergency services’ departments and utility departments who headed up there when conditions were at their worst shortly after the storm to lend expertise, bring equipment and supplies and put forth extensive efforts to provide badly needed emergency and other services. We also had businesses and individuals who took it upon themselves to collect needed items and funds to help the victims of that hurricane and trekked up there and back to deliver necessities and help in so many ways.
On the local scene, we continue to have businesses and individuals who initiate fundraisers and offer financial and other aid to people in need within our own city and county. No one can argue the fact that our community is blessed with many people who have big hearts. The collection of toys for children this holiday season has been one of the most successful I can recall, with it going way beyond Toys for Tots efforts of prior years to encompass local businesses and individuals also getting involved in collections of toys for children to help other nonprofit organizations.
At the same time, we’re a people who are very passionate about our city and its future. This past year started out with groups of people who had somewhat differing visions for their city’s future. Yet, somehow the vast majority finally agreed that it was time for the city and its stakeholders (businesses, property owners and residents) to address and update its master plan. The city’s last master plan was accomplished by TEAM Punta Gorda in 2005 as a grass-roots effort and much-needed tool for the city’s recovery after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and it served us well.
We are now looking forward to a “Journey to the Future”^p Summit put on by the city of Punta Gorda, jointly with TEAM Punta Gorda and several co-hosts — Charlotte Community Foundation, Charlotte County Economic Development Partnership and Smugglers Enterprises Community Foundation. The summit is open to all businesses, property owners and residents of Punta Gorda. It will take place at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on Jan. 7.
The purpose of the summit is to better prepare all those in the community who will want to participate in the upcoming “charrette” process in early 2019 by Dover, Kohl & Partners — the firm chosen to facilitate the visioning necessary to generate the new master plan. I enthusiastically encourage everyone to become a valuable part of this visioning process and lend your voice to what you want to see Punta Gorda become in the next 5-10 years and beyond.
There is still time to learn about and register for the free “Journey to the Future”^p summit. Information and registration can be found at www.TEAMPuntaGorda.org.
Hope to see many of you at the summit and equally as many or more at the charrette sessions to follow a month or two later. If you’ve felt your voice has not been heard, you’ll finally have your chance when the charrette sessions take place. Be well-prepared for them by attending the Jan. 7 summit.
Marilyn Smith-Mooney is a former mayor of Punta Gorda and an occasional columnist for the Charlotte Sun.^p
