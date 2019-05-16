If you grew up here, chances are you may have attended Peace River Elementary School. Slightly tucked away and nestled in Charlotte Harbor, this school holds many great memories and is known for overcoming challenges. As the school has grown and changed over the years, so too have the faces of students, families and staff. What has not changed, however, is the heart of Peace River Elementary, making it a place of learning and leadership where every person is proud to be a Panther.
Ask any member of our Panther family about the school, and they will tell you about the caring and compassionate people that are dedicated to helping each child learn and grow to be the kind of citizens we want in our community. The staff of Peace River Elementary wants you to know that we have the community to thank for it.
Peace River Elementary is honored to be supported by many community business organizations, all focused on meeting family needs so that our children have the best learning opportunities available. This year, the school received donations of school supplies, shoes, uniform clothing, and books from a variety of charitable groups. Organizations provided services such as free dental sealants, immunizations and regular access to the local food bank.
We are happy to have established partnerships with small, local entities that believe in growing our community from within. Citizens give of their own time to mentor, tutor and invest in our students. Most of all, we wish to extend our gratitude to our greatest community contributors, Charlotte County voters, for your vote of confidence and belief in what we do. Because of you, we are looking to a brighter future. A future of hope and promise.
As our school year comes to a close, we look forward to the opportunities the new year will bring. We will continue to grow relationships that will enable our students to access new technologies, experience the beauty of the arts, appreciate and protect the environment, develop talents and trades skills to improve services, and produce well- rounded, healthy, thoughtful and kind world citizens. We believe that we live and work in the most beautiful, safe and supportive community. We are proud to participate in and value our small town traditions while embracing growth opportunities that put our schools on the map.
Thank you for you continued to support. You are Panther Pride personified.
School Notes was written by Principal Heidi Keegan, former Peace River Elementary student and lifelong Charlotte County resident. Heidi was born and raised in Port Charlotte, attended Charlotte County Public Schools grades K-12, and is the mother of two boys who also attend our public schools. She is proud to have worked with many exceptional educators and finds joy in contributing to her community.
