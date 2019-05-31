As many of you know, the middle-school years can be very challenging for everyone involved, whether you are a parent, teacher or student.
At Punta Gorda Middle School, our mission is to relentlessly pursue academic and personal growth. We do everything we can to prepare our students academically for future challenges, from high school to college and/or career. We also work to develop them into admirable citizens in our community.
We strive to make our core classes academically rigorous. These subjects include math, science, language arts and social studies. Our teachers do a great job teaching our students what they need to know to be successful and to push them forward.
We offer exploratory classes where our students are able to explore art, drama, band, TV production and a foreign language (Spanish or Chinese). Every student also has a physical education and computer class. In each and every class, our staff works diligently to teach our students the skills they need to be successful. Our SOAR motto is to Strive for Success, Opt for Honesty, Act Responsibly and Respect Others. And teachers recognize students who follow it by giving them Eagle Bucks, which can be used to enter drawings for prizes, to pay for entrance into school events, and to buy items from our school store.
Punta Gorda Middle School prides itself on serving students, parents and all of Charlotte County by preparing our Eagles to meet the challenges of the 21st century, ensuring they will grow into productive and well-rounded citizens. We teach the whole child, and send them on their educational journey ready to continue to strive and to succeed.
Tina Dionisio is the principal of Punta Gorda Middle School.^p
