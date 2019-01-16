A sellout crowd of over 700 people were in attendance at the Jan. 7 Journey to the Future event co-hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda, Charlotte Community Foundation, the Economic Development Partnership, Smugglers Foundation and the city of Punta Gorda. The theme of the day was “Let’s Learn Together.”
Participants viewed an artist’s rendition of a virtual downtown presentation showing how particular properties in Punta Gorda’s downtown could look if they were developed using current land development regulations.
The keynote address was given by Allegiant Travel Company’s president, John Redmond. Redmond’s talk highlighted the Sunseeker resort’s creation of 650 full-time jobs that at the resort, and sustainability focuses including sustainable food and beverage operations, guest shuttles from airport, elimination of privately owned septic fields and filtration of stormwater runoff prior to release in the river.
Presentations were also given by Rick Severance of Babcock Ranch, Tim Hernandez of New Urban Communities Corp., a history panel moderated by Lee Pitts, featuring Gussie Baker, Dr. Martha Bireda, Chris Evans and Paula McQueen, and Victor Dover of Dover Kohl and Partners.
This event was meant to offer best practices and new ideas for small cities like Punta Gorda, stimulate new thinking, bring people together and introduce new ideas into the master planning process.
Citywide Master Plan Next Steps
Dover Kohl & Partners have started collecting background information necessary for the economic and budgetary analysis. They have also started the initial assessment of the current land development regulations. The Public Design Charrette and community input sessions will be held March 11-15 at the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. Specific times and room assignments will be announced in the near future.
Pickleball
At its Jan. 2 meeting, the City Council approved formation of a committee to explore and develop long-term solutions for pickleball play within the city. At its meeting today, the council will consider the make-up of such a committee. If the focus is on city-owned land off West Henry adjacent to Hounds on Henry and the new Punta Gorda Library, staff suggests: City Council pickleball liaison (one); District 1 Historic District Homeowners Association (two) consisting of one pickleball player and one non-player; District 2 representative (one); Punta Gorda Library (one); general pickleball community (two).
City Council Meeting
The City Council will receive two project updates at its Jan. 16 meeting — a progress report on action items included in the FY 2019 Strategic Plan and ongoing action register. The documents for the council meeting can be viewed on the city’s website at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Fleet Captain and Crew Meeting
Mayor Nancy Prafke and Public Works Engineering Manager Mark Gering presented information to over 70 people about seawall replacement progress, Buckley’s Pass and FEMA reimbursement at the Fleet Captain and Crew meeting at the Isles Yacht Club on Jan. 10. The evening concluded with a lively question and answer session.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.