Two years ago, in November, Mayor Prafke assumed the City Council liaison role as an advisor to a committed team who formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, raised funds, signed a lease with Florida Southwestern State College and has now officially broken ground on a new PicklePlex complex at the college campus. The city has been a supporter of this project from the beginning, providing a pickleball court sponsorship, copying materials and providing conference space for weekly meetings. The first 16 courts will be completed in early 2019.
Buckley’s Pass (Additional Harbor Access) — At its Dec. 5 meeting, the City Council adopted a resolution of intent to utilize the uniform method of collection for non-ad valorem assessments related to the project. The purpose of the resolution is to provide notice to the Charlotte County Property Appraiser and Tax Collector as well as the Florida Department of Revenue that the city intends to place an assessment on the upcoming property tax bill. In order to address questions raised at the meeting regarding assessment methodology and definition of water access units, the following information is offered:
- What is the definition of a water access unit? A
- Water Access Unit (WAU) is defined as a dock, lift, slip or other structure for receiving watercraft that is allowable under existing code regulations and will be the standard unit for assessment calculation of each parcel. WAUs will be assigned to each platted lot within the assessment area based on the maximum number of docks, lifts, slips or other structures which are existing or could be constructed, whichever is greater, under Chapter 6, Punta Gorda Code.
- Who determined or how was the benefited area set? The city hired a legal firm which specializes in representation of governmental entities in all areas of local government and state finance and tax law to complete a methodology report in which the methodology and apportionment for the assessment were recommended. The city then procured an economic impact report related to the proposed benefit area.
- What happens next? The City Council will consider an initial assessment resolution in February 2019.
- What is the difference between an assessment and ad valorem tax? Ad valorem tax means a tax based upon the assessed value of property. Non-ad valorem assessments are based on factors other than the property value such as square footage or number of units.
- Why is the assessment set at three-five years? For those who do not prepay, the assessment will be placed on the property tax bill for a set number of years to be determined by the City Council in the initial assessment resolution.
- Will the new access to Alligator Creek create the need to pay into Alligator Creek MSBU for creek maintenance? Alligator Creek is a county MSBU and yes, based on conversations the county, staff believes the county will amend its assessment boundaries to include additional city parcels. The current cost of the assessment is $25
- per year.
Construction Schedule Taylor and Olympia — The City Council approved a contract with Strickler Brothers to undertake water main improvements at the intersection of Sullivan and Olympia. The project is anticipated to take 60 days, and staff will work with the contractor to minimize any lane closures along Olympia in the area. In addition water shut-offs will be done after business hours. A start date will be publicized after a pre-construction meeting with the contractor.
Together Charlotte stakeholder meeting — Urban Design staff attended and participated in the Together Charlotte stakeholder meeting to review the previous year’s efforts and to chart a course for next year. The culmination of the first year efforts of the group can be found in the report entitled “Bringing Housing Into Focus: A 20/20 Housing Report” (www.togethercharlotte.org). In this report, numerous recommendations have been made to address the ongoing issue of housing affordability. The tentative recommendation of the group was that we should continue current affordable housing efforts and to begin advocacy and collaboration.
Neighborhood Stakeholder’s Meeting — The city will be holding a regarding the city’s Historic Neighborhood Infrastructure Initiative. The city’s consultants have been using new drone technology in the neighborhood to survey and identify infrastructure relative to drainage, sidewalks, street lighting and general infrastructure conditions.
The meeting will take place at the Cooper Street Recreation Center on tonight from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The city’s consultant urgently needs residents input to ensure that all trouble areas are identified such as drainage issues, low-level lighting issues or disconnected areas of sidewalk. Please come and make this infrastructure study representative of the entire historic neighborhood. For more information contact David Hilston, chief planner, at 941-575-3321 or dhilston@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.