As we roll into the holiday season and all its festivities, we are so grateful to live in such a special community. It is a place where people believe that public spaces are an important resource for keeping us connected. Public input is important to the integrity of this process. That is why the city of Punta Gorda’s recent public meeting on the progress being made towards writing their proposed new building codes was so important to many.
These new ordinances, called Land Development Regulations, or LDRs, will determine what can be built on our empty lots for many years to come. What is currently being written are what is called Form Based Codes. Codes of this type define space by visually illustrating the standards for new development. They talk about what we want to see in a given space, rather than what we don’t want. They clarify variables such as streetscape, distance from the street, and frontage areas, not just the scale of the buildings themselves. You can read more about this approach to development at www.puntagordamasterplan.com.
Once these regulations are defined, the private sector will have the information needed to propose new projects. For most of our citizens, it is the central downtown area which defines the unique character of our community. There are many ways to design such areas, but projects will have to have sufficient density to make them profitable for those who would seek to take it on. We have high hopes that having these parameters clearly defined will make it more likely that a developer will give us what we are hoping for.
TEAM Punta Gorda was formed in 2005 to ensure citizen input through the Citizens Master Plan. In 2020, this process was repeated by the City of Punta Gorda. City officials have been transparent and forthcoming as the process moves forward. Consistent with the 2005 Citizens Master Plan, we’d like to see a mix of commercial and residential along with some public spaces. Most suburban communities do not have a clearly defined,walkable downtown. It’s one of the characteristics that makes Punta Gorda special, and we need to get it right. We see a bright future for our downtown and look forward to participating in the conversation.
Our downtown has been given a festive holiday flair this week due to the efforts of several groups of volunteers. Thanks to the Punta Gorda Green Thumbs, and the Alan & Barbara Schulman Foundation, as well as other community volunteers, Marion and Taylor are sporting hundreds of poinsettias with twinkly lights. This is all part of TEAM Punta Gorda’s Punta Gorda In Bloom Project, an ongoing downtown beautification program. We are grateful to our generous volunteers and can always use more. Call us, send an email, check our website, and have a wonderful holiday season.
