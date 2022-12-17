Hurricane Ian brought many negative impacts to the city of North Port, and some of those can still be felt months later. One that still lingers involves Warm Mineral Springs Park, which has remained temporarily closed since Sept. 27.
This beloved attraction and the historic structures around it suffered extensive damage as Ian tore through our city. In addition to the debris the storm left behind and the safety hazards that were created in its immediate aftermath, the facilities at the park have not met the criteria for safe reopening. These include the necessity for reliable power, safe air quality and drinking water, air conditioning and buildings that are safe to occupy.
All of us in North Port, including our city commissioners and professional staff, recognize the importance of Warm Mineral Springs Park to our community. We understand and appreciate the passion of city residents and visitors from around the world who are drawn to the springs’ unique character and history. At the direction of the commission in a special meeting last week, we are working to reopen the park to the public as soon as possible. But what does ASAP mean, and what does it entail?
Our priority as a local government is the health, safety and welfare of our citizens. While we’ve made significant progress on repairs to the buildings at the park, they are still not safe to be occupied at this time, so we’re considering other options. There’s been much discussion about bringing in a modular building and portable restroom trailer, but that’s not as simple as you might think.
There’s an increased demand for those structures in the aftermath of the hurricane, and they also require building permits as well as electrical and plumbing connections. Ideally, we’d love to repair and reopen the historic buildings in time for our grand comeback, but we’re not going to wait for the perfect solution. The modular units, although not ideal, will be the simplest and fastest way to get the park safely reopened for people to enjoy.
There’s other behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done, such as the installation of ADA-accessible pathways to and from the parking lot, repairs to the pump house, water quality testing of potable water and the recruitment and training of city staff to operate the park. Our goal is to reopen before spring break.
At the same time, we are also pursuing a strategic partnership for the restoration of the buildings and the future development and operation of the park. While we are grateful for the service provided by the previous concessionaire, the City Commission’s recent decision to terminate their management agreement allows us greater flexibility to keep both these efforts moving quickly. We must still do a competitive solicitation, which takes time, but our outside legal counsel has commended us for our transparency throughout this process so far and the swift pace that this approach allows.
We are committed to keeping the public informed throughout this process. Regular status updates are available at NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark, shared with local media outlets and posted on the city’s social media pages. You can also sign up to receive email updates directly to your inbox. We’ll keep you posted on our progress and hope to see you all again ASAP at the springs.
