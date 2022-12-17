Hurricane Ian brought many negative impacts to the city of North Port, and some of those can still be felt months later. One that still lingers involves Warm Mineral Springs Park, which has remained temporarily closed since Sept. 27.

This beloved attraction and the historic structures around it suffered extensive damage as Ian tore through our city. In addition to the debris the storm left behind and the safety hazards that were created in its immediate aftermath, the facilities at the park have not met the criteria for safe reopening. These include the necessity for reliable power, safe air quality and drinking water, air conditioning and buildings that are safe to occupy.


Jerome Fletcher is the North Port city manager.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments