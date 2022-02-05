Punta Gorda is seeking employment applicants that desire to work in a city that truly feels like a hometown. We are a progressive, forward-thinking community with a commitment to economic success. Punta Gorda’s historic ambiance and intimate feeling are the backdrop for what may be the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable, and accessible waterfront destination. The city actively seeks qualified individuals to join our team.
Our Utilities Department is accepting applications for a utilities director. The successful candidate will be a professional responsible for directing, planning, managing, and reviewing the activities and operations of the Utilities Department, including the engineering, utilities, water distribution, waste water collection divisions, and treatment plants; to coordinate assigned activities with other city departments, divisions, and outside agencies; and to provide highly responsible and complex administrative support to the city manager. Utilities is also seeking a utilities maintenance worker II. The individual selected for this position is responsible for maintaining and repairing wastewater treatment plant equipment and systems.
The Urban Design Department is seeking a chief building official. This position is a professional administrative position responsible for directing the activities of the Building Department. Urban Design is also seeking either a Planner I or Planner II. If hired as a Planner I, the position is an entry-level planning position that assists in current and long-range urban planning efforts, including land development review and analysis, and planning studies supporting new and updated programs and regulations.
Planner II is an advanced professional planning position responsible for researching and analyzing technical data in city planning. Performs professional and technical work developing, researching, data collection, mapping and maintaining public planning studies and programs on land use, zoning, conservation, housing, transportation, population, coastal management, historic preservation and other areas of comprehensive planning activities.
The low mowing program coordinator position under Urban Design will soon be available also. The skilled technical position is responsible for performing various inspections to ensure compliance with and identify violations of the city’s lot mowing program.
Public Works is seeking a construction engineering inspector. This position provides construction inspection and project management for development projects from inception to completion to ensure the project meets specifications and expectations. Work is performed under the general supervision of the city engineering manager. The position is a full-time, temporary position with benefits lasting up to two years depending upon various projects’ timelines. Canal Maintenance has an entry-level laborer position available responsible for maintaining, repairing, or replacing seawalls and related structures within the PGI and BSI canal maintenance districts.
Also available is a Parks & Grounds maintenance worker I, an entry-level laborer responsible for daily maintenance of parks, medians, municipal properties, cul-de-sacs, and streetscape. A right of way maintenance worker is also available and is an entry-level labor responsible for labor specific tasks, and a wide variety of road construction maintenance operations work. Sanitation has an entry-level laborer and a laborer position open to work in solid waste collections.
In the Information Technology (IT) Department, an IT operations analyst position is open and is responsible for performing professional and complex technical duties related to technology asset management, budgeting, training, and support of Information & Technology business operations.
From entry-level to highly skilled positions, the city provides an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of residents by joining a team committed to preserving our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability. More information about employment opportunities is available by visiting https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/human-resources/employment-opportunities or by calling 941-75-3303.
