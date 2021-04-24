This has been a week of great focus on the topic of policing. I think it is appropriate to share the message of our Punta Gorda Police Department (PGPD) Chief Pam Davis regarding the verdict of former police officer Derrick Chauvin found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.
“…As I previously stated when this tragic incident happened, this individual tarnished the law enforcement profession with his blatant disregard for human life. On behalf of the men and women of the PGPD, I want to assure our community that we will continue to earn your trust. We believe in the sanctity of human life. It is at the core of our department along with our organizational values: Integrity, respect, fairness and impartiality, excellence, and teamwork. We will continue to embrace the efforts to move policing forward alongside all members of our community.” In furtherance of the transparency of the PGPD the standard operating procedures are available on the city website at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/standard-operating-procedures.
Also, the PGPD has recently released the quarterly crash analysis. This is created to be proactive in reducing the number of crashes that occur yearly. The data is used as a resource for identification of problem areas and recommendations for public education and or enforcement actions. In total there were 194 crashes this quarter within the city. Eighty-six of these crashes were at intersections. Another 64 occurred at some other area of a roadway that is not an intersection. Parking lot crashes accounted for 44 of the reported incidents. The parking lot crashes are noted but not broken down by location. The total of crashes increased by nine over the first quarter of 2020.
The intersections with the most crashes, five in total, were West Marion Avenue at Cross Street and West Marion Avenue at Maud Street. Cross Street at West Retta Esplanade, East Marion Avenue at Tamiami Trail, and Taylor Street at West Charlotte Avenue each saw four crashes. Tamiami Trail at Aqui Esta Drive, Tamiami Trail at Taylor Road, West Marion Avenue at Goldstein Street and West McKenzie Street all saw three crashes in the first quarter. Of these crashes occurring at intersections eight of these crashes were rear end collisions. Other causes included failure to yield the right of way, side swiping parked cars, and turning in to vehicles.
The full results of the report are available at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/police/traffic-safety-and-performance . This information will be used by the PGPD for enforcement related actions and educational purposes. Some of the tools our officers use to obtain voluntary compliance of traffic laws include the use of unmanned line vehicles, unmarked patrol units, speed radar trailers and directed traffic patrols.
I encourage all of our residents and visitors to utilize defensive driving skills such as keeping a safe following distance, avoiding distractions, and when in doubt yield. Our PGPD staff and Volunteers in Policing will continue to provide the highest level of professional police services. Every member of the agency serves with pride, integrity, fairness, respect, compassion, and dedication. The team strives to deliver outstanding customer service while partnering with the community they protect and serve. Thank you for all you do to focus on the safety of our residents and visitors and don’t forget to lock your doors.
