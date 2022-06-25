The Charter Review Committee for the city of Punta Gorda has concluded the review of the city’s charter. The committee met five times over six months to review the charter document that defines the city government’s organization, powers, functions and essential procedures.
Thank you to William Leach, chair, Ashely Maher, vice-chair, and committee members William Dryburgh, Mark MacMahon, Donna Peterman, Nancy Prafke, and Derek Rooney for your work in putting forth a slate of potential charter amendments for the electors of the city.
Ultimately, the committee recommended four changes for residents of the city to consider. The first of which is changing the terms of office for council members from the current two years of service to four years, and if approved, to also move the date of city elections to coincide with the even-numbered year county-wide, statewide, and national elections. If approved, this change will also require a one-time, one-year term extension for existing council members in Districts three and five until November of 2024.
The committee determined that longer terms would save the city money by eliminating the cost of off-year elections, allow council members to see the results of longer-term policy implementation, and enable the Council to operate more consistently and with a more extended vision like all the surrounding cities and jurisdictions.
The second ballot question is in regards to adjusting council compensation. The question is, should the charter be amended to adjust the salaries of the City Council to equal 30% of Charlotte County commissioners’ salaries and 35% for the mayor? The new salaries would be $22,000 for council members and $25,500 for the mayor. The committee acknowledged the increased complexity of the role and time commitments of the council members, the substantial length of time since the last adjustment, and the differences in benefit structures (meaning much lower in the city) provided to other jurisdictions.
The third amendment is regarding the canvassing of returns. Should the charter be amended to have city elections which coincide with countywide, state, or federal elections locally certified in the same manner as county, state, and national elections? The amendment would allow the city to take advantage of the Supervisor of Election’s certification of the general election without separate canvassing. It also approves a change for special city-only elections to be certified by a canvassing board of the mayor, supervisor of elections, and city clerk. This amendment presumes but does not require approval of Charter amendment question one.
The fourth ballot amendment asks shall Article I, Section 1, Article III, Section 7, ArticleXVI, and Article XVII, Section 6 of the Charter be amended to remove misleading, obsolete, and internally conflicting language. These non-substantive provisions have been identified historically or by the city clerk as necessary to clarify the charter.
Thank you again to all who served on this important committee. I appreciate the thorough discussions that led to your recommendations. Should these recommendations be approved, they will increase local government participation by timing elections to even years, increase term lengths and compensation in recognition of the time involved to serve.
