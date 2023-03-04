The much-anticipated Price Boulevard widening project is about to get underway.
No, really. We mean it.
If you’ve been in North Port for any length of time, you know this project has been talked about and desired for years.
Following Hurricane Ian, the importance of this east-west corridor became more evident than ever.
When Price Boulevard had to be shut down for an extended period of time due to the extensive damage it suffered, the effects on travel, mobility and just plain quality of life in North Port were severe.
The good news is that thanks to city voters’ approval of the road bond referendum on last November’s ballot, as well as the continued support of our City Commission, the project can once again begin moving forward.
While the design and permitting phase of the project had previously been completed, some elements of the design are being revisited as a result of lessons learned during Ian. Later this month we will host a groundbreaking and kick off the project with underground utility work being done at the four waterway crossings to make them more resilient and storm-ready.
After that, we’ll move into the extensive road construction phase that begins in 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2026. This will include creating four travel lanes (two in each direction) between Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards with a continuous bi-directional center left lane, as well as a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on each side of the roadway.
As with any construction project, we recognize there will be some inconvenience, but we are using the experience of Ian to inform our efforts to create alternate routes and connections and keep traffic flowing as best we can during the project.
We invite you to learn more by attending an open house community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Our Public Works and Utilities staff will be on hand to answer questions on the project timeline, provide images of what the new road will look like and discuss how traffic will be impacted. There will also be an opportunity for those who live on Price Boulevard to fill out a required Temporary Construction Easement form with a notary onsite to help with completion.
For more information on the Price Boulevard widening, you can call the dedicated voicemail box for the project at 941-240-6960, email PriceWideningInfo@NorthPortFL.gov, or visit NorthPortFL.gov/Price and sign up to receive the latest updates via email.
We appreciate your interest, your feedback and your patience as we get this long-awaited project on the road to completion.
