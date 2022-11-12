The Nov. 2nd City Council meeting featured an update on the FY2022 Strategic Plan outcomes achieved this past fiscal year. The plan contains 50 strategic initiatives in financial and economic stability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships, communications and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life. Of these initiatives, 30 were completed, 15 had substantial progress, and six were moved to FY2023.

The main factors influencing the items with substantial progress, but not completed, include supply chain issues and the cost of materials. The five things that were moved to FY2023 primarily depended on completing the new land development regulations (LDR’s), including the software that will facilitate the implementation of items in the LDR’s. The finished items successfully result from the relationships that our city has with vendors and community organizations, as well as the interdepartmental collaboration and cooperation that exist with city staff and the hard work of the City Council.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the general office line at 941-575-3302.

