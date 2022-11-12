The Nov. 2nd City Council meeting featured an update on the FY2022 Strategic Plan outcomes achieved this past fiscal year. The plan contains 50 strategic initiatives in financial and economic stability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships, communications and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life. Of these initiatives, 30 were completed, 15 had substantial progress, and six were moved to FY2023.
The main factors influencing the items with substantial progress, but not completed, include supply chain issues and the cost of materials. The five things that were moved to FY2023 primarily depended on completing the new land development regulations (LDR’s), including the software that will facilitate the implementation of items in the LDR’s. The finished items successfully result from the relationships that our city has with vendors and community organizations, as well as the interdepartmental collaboration and cooperation that exist with city staff and the hard work of the City Council.
Some critical fiscal successes include a legislative initiative that resulted in a Public Safety Training Center appropriation, a Department of Economic Opportunity grant resulted in $2.5 million for the Boca Grande project scheduled for construction to begin in FY2023, and a Historic Preservation grant for $497,000 for the A.C. Freeman House which currently has design work in process for the project. Three annexations also occurred including River Haven, 102 Rio Villa Drive, and 9511 Mac George Street. Ordinances to limit overnight parking and set new hours for city parks were implemented as well.
A Public Safety Youth Academy was held on June 20-24 with 36 participants. The program was extremely successful, with the request from parents to have the academy more often. In addition to physical conditioning and soft skill development, participants were introduced to what a career in public safety is all about.
Multi-year programs also were successful this past year. Residential swale drainage improvements resulted in 115 properties regraded with severe drainage issues. One hundred percent of Interior Signage Plans for Fire Stations II, III, and Cooper Street are complete. The way finding signs project was finally completed, but the signs will need to be repaired due to damage from Hurricane Ian.
The design was also completed on the new sidewalk connection for West William Street. Substantial progress was made on the Gilchrist Park project, including landscaping, site furnishings, decorative lighting, and parking. New on-street parking spaces and redesigning the playground and Bayfront Center parking areas will result in 155 spaces. This project is scheduled for completion in early 2023.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant staff successfully negotiated a lease renewal with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for the main site. Wastewater Treatment Plant staff also spent substantial time identifying cost-saving alternatives for expanding the plant.
