On Thursday, we celebrated the completion of another sales tax project with a ribbon-cutting at South County Regional Park recreation center. The project added a pair of 600-square-foot rooms to the center, which will be programmed for a fitness room and a multi-purpose room for arts and crafts, meetings and other uses. Admission to the fitness center is free through March 31 to help you keep your New Year’s resolution.
The addition was one of three recreation center renovations approved by voters in the November 2014 1-percent local option sales tax referendum. The other projects underway are a new gymnasium at Harold Avenue Park and a multipurpose room, kitchen renovations and storage space at Tringali Park.
There are three more ribbon-cuttings on the calendar in February and March:
• Noon, Feb. 27, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park activity pool
• 1 p.m., March 8, West County Annex
• 1:30 p.m., March 19 Piper Road North extension
On Tuesday, Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer presented an update on additional sales tax projects to the County Commission.
Construction is underway on new recreation centers at Dever and North Charlotte regional parks. The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library is nearly two-thirds done and scheduled to be completed in August. (On a related note, the county commission will discuss potential future uses for the existing Punta Gorda Library building at its Feb. 19 workshop.)
The Family Services Center is in the design phase. The building will replace the existing one on the Gibralter Drive site and house Neighborhood Services Division staff together with community partners providing youth and family services.
Also on Tuesday, the board approved funding for three Tier 2 sales tax projects. These projects were to be funded if revenue collections exceeded projections, which they have. The projects are the Port Charlotte Beach Park sailing center, the Justice Center generator and the Placida boat ramp expansion. The Placida project replaces a proposed boat ramp at Cattle Dock Point. The board determined boater demand would be better met by adding ramps on county-owned property to the west of the popular Placida ramp than building a new one farther east.
To learn more about the sales tax projects underway and those already completed, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Project Status Updates, then click Sales Tax Funding.
Water summit
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers about harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
A Charlotte County Transit shuttle will provide rides from the community center at Tringali Park in Englewood. The buses will depart at 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. The buses will return to Tringali Park following the summit.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
