The Office of the City Manager is focusing on projects, personnel, and policy in 2022.
The focus on the three p’s delivers attention to the areas critical to delivering on our mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
Public Works has several ongoing projects of note that improve the quality of life for our residents. The final phase of Harborwalk West, which includes constructing on-street parking, parking lot improvements, and site furnishings, is readying to commence construction. Site survey and layout are scheduled for the first two weeks in April. Coordination with Florida Power & Light for pole relocations is underway. Nature Park will also have enhancements added. A new Serenity Garden complete with a new walkway, benches, and a bicycle rack are scheduled to begin construction during the month of April.
Way finding signage is another project that will enhance residents’ and visitors’ safety and quality of life. Right now, the concrete foundations continue to cure. The contractor has provided a tentative schedule for installation the first week in May. A project such as this requires coordination with FDOT staff until the permit and project are closed.
One of the important engineering projects underway is the railroad crossing at McKenzie Street. The railroad has completed its upgrades to the crossing. The city continues to perform work on the roadway, storm sewer system, and sidewalk. Relining of storm drain pipes and inlet modifications are underway. Installation of flowable fill has been completed. Road and sidewalk base preparation continues with paving and pouring of sidewalks to follow in the next week.
In terms of personnel, the five-year staffing plan developed in 2021 was just the start of creating a workforce to serve the needs of the residents of Punta Gorda. Key positions have been added to the Fire Department, IT, Public Works, and the Police Department. These new positions will enhance the quality of services provided to residents and increase efficiencies.
The city is taking a comprehensive look at annexation policies associated with utility provision to provide maximum value to the residents of Punta Gorda. A key policy document that will result from the work of the Urban Design Department is the new Land Development Regulations (LDRs). The LDRs contain specific development standards for private properties and specific requirements for parking, landscaping, architecture, and administrative processes and procedures. A presentation regarding the Land Development Regulations is scheduled for the April 20 City Council meeting.
Another policy focus is canal maintenance. The proposed budgets for the fiscal year 2023 will be discussed at the next Canal Advisory Committee meetings. Burnt Store Isles will meet April 12 at 1:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers. Punta Gorda Isles will meet April 18 at 1:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers. The public is invited to attend and will have an opportunity to provide input for consideration by the Canal Advisory Committee and City Council.
As a reminder, the city is still accepting FY2023 Strategic Plan and Budget comments. Input can be emailed to citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com. I look forward to sharing more of the results of the focus on projects, personnel, and policy in future columns.
