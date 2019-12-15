How can you feel protected from fraud while being scammed at the same time?
Just ask Karen Gallagher.
Gallagher told me she recently got a cellphone call from the “fraud department” at Chase Bank. The agent confirmed the last four digits of her Chase credit card. He was questioning the validity of an unusually high $953.89 charge made at a Walmart in Modesto, California. Gallagher immediately denied the transaction and thanked Chase for alerting her to it.
Chase would cancel the card and issue her a new one. For security purposes, she was texted a code to read back to the agent verbally.
But she quickly became suspicious when the agent next asked for her date of birth. Gallagher hung up and called the Chase number on the back of her card.
That’s when the 66-year-old Punta Gorda resident was told she’d been scammed.
Turns out, the Chase “fraud agent” was a crook. He’d used the bogus California Walmart charge as a ruse. He already had Gallagher’s credit card information, probably purchased on the “dark Web” obtained from so many data breaches.
But he wanted something more. Almost foolproof. Where he confidently could walk into a store and with a touch of his finger walk out with ill-gotten goods, knowing he was virtually untouchable using the stolen card.
All he had to do was attach it to an Apple Pay account.
Why? It would allow him to pay with the “digital wallet” on his phone using card readers at points of sale. Participating merchants widely accept it without any questions because of Apple Pay’s secure technology. The card’s information isn’t stored on the device, but replaced by an encrypted “token.”
However, the crook knew Chase likely would text a verification code to Gallagher’s phone. He needed that before Apple would let him upload her stolen card. It did. And once she read him that code, the crook could activate his Apple Pay account. He quickly used his digital wallet to make unauthorized charges at a CVS store in Venice on Gallagher’s credit card.
Because Gallagher quickly identified the fraud, Chase reversed the charges.
Forbes reported the four-year sentence of a 23-year-old Miami resident who was involved in a gang that loaded stolen Capital One credit cards onto their iPhones. Between 2015 and 2016, they spent more than $1.5 million on fraudulent purchases via Apple Pay.
Before October 2014, this scam didn’t exist. That’s when Apple Pay was unveiled for use with the iPhone 6. It just proves the fact that con artists and scammers are continually figuring new ways to adapt to a changing environment.
Credit cards issued by Bank of America, Chase, Sun Trust, Citi, U.S. Bank, Capital One, Discover, Wells Fargo, and credit unions, including Suncoast and Achieva, are just a few of the hundreds of financial institutions which allow their cards to connect with Apple Pay. But each may employ different methods of verification. Or none.
That means it’s up to you to protect yourself against digital payment fraud. How? When in doubt, independently verify.
Repeated for emphasis: When in doubt, independently verify.
Just like a call from Social Security that your account is “compromised.” Or a call from a relative in trouble needing money in an emergency. Or an email from UPS that it can’t deliver a package. Or a text from Facebook confirming your account is canceled. Assume the caller, emailer, or texter may not be legitimate. Rather than immediately responding, self-initiate verification.
Finally, do you use digital payment apps like Apple Pay, Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, or Facebook Pay for person-to-person money transfers? Just like Western Union, MoneyGram, checks, or pre-paid debit or gift cards, never send funds to someone you don’t know and — most importantly — trust.
