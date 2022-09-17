The city of Punta Gorda held the first of two budget hearings this past week. Protecting our residents’ health, welfare and safety is the city’s top priority.

As previously presented, Public Safety remains the most significant expenditure category within the General Fund budget and protecting service levels with increasing call volumes is paramount.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

