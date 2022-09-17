The city of Punta Gorda held the first of two budget hearings this past week. Protecting our residents’ health, welfare and safety is the city’s top priority.
As previously presented, Public Safety remains the most significant expenditure category within the General Fund budget and protecting service levels with increasing call volumes is paramount.
To accomplish that goal, the Punta Gorda Police Department’s proposed budget includes adding additional personnel to support the investigation of time-consuming and complex cases and the ever-increasing fraud cases and to manage the increased complexity and responsibilities regarding crime scene response and evidence handling. The department uses a COPS grant to fund personnel to spread the impact over multiple budget cycles. Operating expenditures experiencing increases are repair and maintenance for vehicles and various specialty equipment, an increase in cost for purchased services, and supply costs that continue to increase due to inflationary concerns.
The PD capital outlay of $611,030 includes vehicles and equipment to support staff positions, including six replacement vehicles, a taser replacement program, a car camera replacement program, the second year of the patrol rifle program to standardize weapons, a radio enhancement program, needed mobile and portable radio equipment, SWAT, and training room equipment.
The department encompasses many programs designed to enhance trust in the community by promoting transparency, procedural justice, and community partnerships. Some of the programs include in-car video cameras, body-worn cameras, community advisory boards, youth programs, homeless outreach, de-escalation tactics, internal affairs investigations (that are scrutinized through various laws, processes, and agencies), national data reporting, veterans crisis assistance teams, officer background checks, and scenario-based training. The department will continue these programs to meet its mission of providing the highest level of professional police services and delivering outstanding customer service while partnering with our community.
One of the department’s goals for response time on all calls for service is an average of 5 minutes from dispatch. Results in patrol response times are currently 4:06 minutes. Another goal is to achieve a monthly quality assurance survey approval rating of a minimum of 95%. Survey results indicate we now have a 99.2% approval rating.
The Punta Gorda Fire Department budget includes the addition of seven firefighter/EMTs funded to address increased calls for service and to help work towards meeting minimum staffing requirements. Before the current staffing plan, the number of responders on each piece of apparatus had not increased from two since 2001. Likewise, ALS responses, safety mandates, and a multitude of services provided to the public require adequate staffing. A SAFER grant was included for these positions to fund them for several years while planning for the impact of personnel costs over multiple budget cycles.
The Fire Department’s capital outlay budget of $154,000 includes funding for a replacement vehicle, personal protective equipment, suppression equipment, medical equipment, a radio enhancement program, and bunker gear and equipment for the new positions.
The National Fire Protection Association standard for service response time is five minutes or less, 90% of the time. The most recent average emergency response time for fire was 4:21 minutes.
We are proud of our public safety divisions’ fiscal responsibility and service levels and look forward to serving our residents in FY2023.
