Last week, the Daily Sun had an editorial and an article on the importance of local School Advisory Committees. I agree and believe that they should exist in every one of our schools. Unfortunately, the public is not getting the correct information about these committees from our local School Board.
Not long ago some of the members of our Curmudgeon Club asked a sitting School Board member if any of us could serve on one of these committees. They were told that a citizen would need to have children in our schools in order to be a member. I did not think that made sense, so I researched the latest Florida statutes. Sure enough Florida Statute1001.452 states just the opposite! It says that in addition to the school principal, some teachers, parents, and students in high school, regular citizens (who are not parents) shall and should be on each committee!
That makes sense since every taxpayer has a vested interest in insuring that our schools are excellent and serve the needs of not only the students and their parents, but our community in general. I urge residents whether parents or not, who care about education to apply for such committees. There is no set maximum number allowed for each school.
We all need to make sure that our schools represent the entire community, not just school administrators, teachers, or even parents.
The same is true with our School Board. They need to represent the whole community, and not be mere rubber stamps for the administration. That is not always true. We have had far too many School Board members who came out of the ranks of the Charlotte County school system as former teachers and administrators. In fact, one of the current candidates for an open seat on the School Board is a former Charlotte County teacher and principal.
If he were to be elected, he will continue to collect his (well earned) pension, but would then collect a salary for his School Board membership, along with additional pension benefits and paid medical coverage. We have had prior School Board members who have also done the same. Although this is currently legal, Florida is the only state where School Board members get paid nearly as much as a classroom teacher, along with qualifying for a pension, and paid medical coverage.
In fact there are also no requirements in Florida that a School Board member put in a certain number of work hours a week or a month for their job.
That gets me to my next point. Since the School Board is paid a salary by the school system, and has pension and medical benefits, they are in effect employees of the school system and not independent representatives of the taxpayers. It is therefore difficult for them to stand up to the administration on issues that may or may not be in the best interests of the general public.
Our community should also be aware of what is being taught in our schools. Bias and propaganda should have no place in any curriculum.
That is another reason for having a wide range of citizens on school advisory committees. Although I do not think it is happening here, so called Critical Race Theory has crept into far too many school districts. Critical Race Theory is a philosophy grounded in Marxist ideology that asserts that America is systematically racist. It has been pushed for many years on college and university campuses, but is now spreading throughout public school systems across the country, extending from first grade through high school. We must be ever alert that it does not infect our local schools.
I would rather we make our young people aware of the wonderful words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who said when writing about education..."Intelligence plus character....that is the goal of true education".
Amen!
Harvey Goldstein is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeons. He can be contacted at CCCurmudgeons@gmail.com
