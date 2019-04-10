The Punta Gorda City Council approved the final assessment resolution last week for Buckley’s Pass.
Over the next four months, the project’s construction bid document will be completed and released, bids evaluated and awarded; notices will be sent to all benefited properties regarding pre-payment time frames, should one choose to select that payment option, and staff will attend the public hearing held by the Charlotte County Commission to address any questions that may arise pertaining to assessment of properties in the benefited area but outside the boundary of the city.
Budget RecapComments from attendees at the March 28 community meeting are summarized below:
• Need to look at all types of revenue sources with an aim toward raising some (taxes, fees, permits, etc.) to pay for services. We don’t charge enough for city services. Raised by numerous attendees.
• Need to look at expenditure side of the balance sheet before you proceed on to revenues. Try and reduce spending in some areas.
• Need to increase salaries of city to compete with surrounding jurisdictions.
• Emphasize improvement to quality of life in budget as opposed to increased growth which brings increased traffic. Maintain ambiance of Punta Gorda.
• Support bicycle infrastructure improvements and fund such with setting aside 5 percent of paving program to pay for enhancements such as additional sharrows, share the road signage, bicycle corrals, racks. Cyclists support in the local economic.
• Look at outsourcing some services to determine if they are competitive with the private sector. Sanitation mentioned by one person, but four others urged the city to retain sanitation employees due to superior customer service.
• Need to track volunteer hours to demonstrate how much community volunteers contribute to and support city services.
• Need to evaluate impact of Sunseeker Resort on Punta Gorda economy, traffic, public safety.
• Continue to enhance General Fund reserves to be more align with national standard.
• Invest in Historic District with emphasis on brick streets (new and maintenance), tree planting, sidewalks, swales, decorative lights and cleaning storm drains.
• Look at zero-based budgeting every five years.
• Prioritize projects and emphasize that community needs to consider not all neighborhoods may get improvements each year.
• Analyze obstacles toward future development of City Marketplace property and determine if city can remove such in its capacity.
• Future growth should not emphasize gated community-type development but be open for diversity.
• Communicate to Charlotte County need for parking structure at Event Center to accommodate patrons and reduce parking congestion in downtown.
• Evaluate lower speed limits in areas of city.
• Emphasize more amenities for younger families and children, such as the new Gilchrist Park playground.
• Community needs to recognize that for every two dollars paid to the county only one dollar is paid for city services. Imbalance should result in better county services. City residents get a big bang for their buck.
• Find ways to promote additional affordable housing and multi-family development.
• Evaluate what happened with decision by Western Michigan to cease operations in county.
This information will be considered as part of budget development alternatives.
Gilchrist MuralsFriends of Gilchrist Park Playground have commissioned two additional murals to be painted on the doors of the playground restrooms. The murals will be painted by artist Ron Bates.
City BrochuresWe are our own best ambassadors. Brochures highlighting the assets of Punta Gorda are available at the City Manager’s Office. Seasonal and year-round residents that are traveling over the summer are welcome to pick up these brochures to share with friends, family and business associates to encourage them to consider Punta Gorda for a vacation, business relocation, or permanent/seasonal home. If you would like some brochures contact the Communications Manager, Melissa Reichert at 941-575-3394.
Big X?What is the big “X” for? The large X painted on U.S. 41 South at Retta has been painted by FDOT. It will be accompanied by signs that say, “Do not block intersection.” This is to alleviate the long lines of traffic that block the West Retta intersection.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
