This week marks the retirement of long-serving member of our Public Works team, Mark Gering, our city engineer. Mark has been the city engineer for almost 14 years and was an instrumental part of many projects including the massive Irma seawall redesign and construction.
As we celebrate Mark transitioning into retirement to enjoy more time with family and take on new challenges, it provides a great opportunity to share more about the department. The Public Works Department is made up of seven divisions responsible for providing services in the areas of maintenance, construction, operations and engineering support for the city’s infrastructure. I’ll provide a snap shot of the scope of what this 60-person department is responsible for.
Our Engineering Division provides technical support to all city departments. They design, serve as project management, and inspect construction of capital improvement projects, infrastructure improvements and maintenance projects. They also review and present proposed canal construction applications for special permits to Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) and Burnt Store Isles (BSI) Canal Maintenance Districts, and information to City Council as part of the decision making process. City streets, storm sewers, swales, and sidewalks within the right-of-ways are maintained by the Right of Way Division. They service 115.4 miles of improved streets and 230.80 miles of stormwater drainage systems.
The Sanitation Division collects refuse and yard waste from approximately 12,150 residential accounts and performs approximately 660 services on commercial accounts. A 48-gallon cart “single stream” curbside recycling program is in place for all residential units.
The BSI Canal Maintenance District and PGI Canal Maintenance District are responsible for a total of 109 miles of seawall maintenance and 55 miles of canal, dredging, and mangrove trimming/alteration within the district canal system.The Facilities Maintenance Division provides routine maintenance for all city buildings. The division also provides project management for city building rehabilitation or replacement and provides new electrical installation and maintenance for buildings and street/park decorator lights.
The Parks and Grounds Division is responsible for maintaining approximately 122 acres of city parks and their amenities. The division designs, installs, and repairs all irrigation systems throughout city parks, grounds, and 300 cul-de-sacs. They maintain city playgrounds, courts, nature trails, boardwalks and beautification sites. Normal operations also include holiday decorating, herbicide spraying, tree-trimming and fertilizing. Removal of the holiday decorations alone, takes a crew of six approximately 29 days to inspect the decorations, make repairs and replace burnt out light bulbs and get the decorations safely stored for next year.
The bottom line is if you call the Public Works Department at 941-575-5050 you will be warmly greeted by Jennifer Daumann or Jenna Blackway and your inquiry will be routed to the appropriate division for action. This is just one of the departments that work as part of the team to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.