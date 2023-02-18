As we surpass five months since what will most likely go down as one of the worst storms in Charlotte County’s history, I would like to detail some of the recovery efforts that have occurred and that are still underway.

On the debris front, we have essentially removed all of the hurricane-related debris from the roadways that we maintain. The total amount has exceeded early estimates and is 4.7 million cubic yards. We are serving as a liaison for Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, which has taken on the role of removing debris from all private property, commercial property, roads we do not maintain, and even gated communities. There is a portal where citizens can sign up to take part in this program. Visit https://IanDebrisCleanup.com.


Readers may reach Public Works Director John Elias at John.Elias@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

