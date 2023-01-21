The city of Punta Gorda has been working with Dover, Kohl & Partners over the past few years to assess its existing land development regulations. They needed to identify strategic revisions and a new Form-Based Code (FBC) for a defined city area to help implement the community’s vision.

The focus area for the new FBC includes the greater downtown area and historic districts, as well as the commercial properties along U.S. 41 north of Airport Road. These are the parts of Punta Gorda where historically compatible, walkable development is most needed and desired. These neighborhoods have the most significant opportunities for infill development and redevelopment.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityof

puntagordafl.com or by calling 941-75-3302.

