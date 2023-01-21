The city of Punta Gorda has been working with Dover, Kohl & Partners over the past few years to assess its existing land development regulations. They needed to identify strategic revisions and a new Form-Based Code (FBC) for a defined city area to help implement the community’s vision.
The focus area for the new FBC includes the greater downtown area and historic districts, as well as the commercial properties along U.S. 41 north of Airport Road. These are the parts of Punta Gorda where historically compatible, walkable development is most needed and desired. These neighborhoods have the most significant opportunities for infill development and redevelopment.
Earlier this month, City Council members took a significant step forward in determining the future rules for development within the city of Punta Gorda. The Council reached a unanimous agreement to provide staff with direction to draft the most stringent proposed Land Development Regulations to date. The outcomes of the discussion include:
Building Heights
To be measured from existing grade to the top of the highest point for all building heights. No additions, no base flood elevation allowances. Maximum base building height 50 feet for Downtown Core and 35 feet for Village Center.
• Medical Overlay:100 feet max – medical uses only.
• Downtown Core: 80 feet max – requires base parking requirement plus additional public parking contribution above minimum requirement to mitigate the overall impact of additional units.
• Village Center: 65 feet max – with public parking contribution as previously stated.
• Waterfront Overlay: 80 feet max – with public parking as previously stated and public marina contributions.
Parking
Downtown Core (all)
• Residential parking requirement: 1 space per dwelling unit
Downtown Core (lots under 20,000 square feet)
• Parking requirements may be met on-site (development) or through contribution to new public parking plan (on-street, surface, or garage as approved plan requires).
Downtown Core (lots over 20,000 square feet)
• Parking requirements to be met on site (development) up to the maximum base building height (50 feet) plus fixed contribution to public parking plan.
• Developments over 50 feet (up to 80 feet) in building height must provide base parking plus funds for the development of new public parking at a rate to be developed by city staff based on best practices (not just equivalent to initial minimum fixed contribution for base 50-foot height).
This more restrictive LDR final draft approach will balance the need for base and maximum development rights with the mandate to mitigate the impacts that those rights create.
The final regulations will include green space requirements, architectural standards, and landscape plans. Additional discussions will occur regarding the Waterfront Overlay District and potential marina contributions. The City Council remains committed to preserving and enhancing Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
