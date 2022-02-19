The August, 2022, Primary Election will have two of the five seats on the Charlotte County Airport Board up for election. District 2 is currently held by the author, who will run again. In District 4, Stan Smith, who has a life-long career in aviation, has registered as a candidate.
In February 2021 there was a proposed legislative effort to change how Airport Authority commissioners are elected, but the legislative effort was terminated because of the pushback from the citizens of Charlotte County. We do need a mechanism to verify a candidate’s residency of at least 6 months in their district to qualify. This needs an enforcement method, maybe by a recommendation of the Charter Review Committee. Remember the last election a candidate was on the authority ballot who lived in Sarasota!
So why is the 2022 authority election so important? Remember the controversy of privatizing the airport? There were and are strong advocates of placing the airport in private hands. Fortunately, the authority voted to maintain the governance of the airport by the citizens of Charlotte County. We will probably never know the motivation to privatize the entire airport and can only guess who was to benefit.
The Punta Gorda Airport is doing extremely well and survived the downturn of air travel caused by COVID-19. Air travel is back at PGD and we are building for the future with airport improvements and user facilities.
Some highlights about your airport. We continue to be financially strong with no reliance on county tax expenditures and, most important, we anticipated airline passenger numbers to increase. In 2019, 1,644,916 airline passengers went through the airport, but in 2020 passengers declined to 1,189,681 due to COVID. In 2021 air travel started to recover and the airport handled 1,569,836 passengers! You can fly to 53 cities out of Punta Gorda, though some are seasonal.
Not only airline traffic is increasing, so is general aviation, comprising individuals and businesses that own their own aircraft. Growth demands maintaining and providing facilities to service our air transportation demands. We have some 16 projects underway to service our growth, amounting to approximately $60-plus-million in improvements! One major change and improvement is the new General Aviation Terminal on Challenger Road encompassing a number of aircraft storage hangers and space for aviation business. Moving this activity to the north side of the airport will make room for expanded passenger and airline facilities.
We have provided a number of information vehicles for you to keep track of what is going on at the airport. You can go to our website flypgd.com which can provide you an answer for just about any question you might have. The Airport Authority meetings are live streamed and available for playback on the Punta Gorda Airport YouTube page. The web page will give you dates of the meetings, agenda and meeting minutes.
We are now even more attractive for privatization. Hopefully, the privatization issue will not be reborn. Charlotte County is fortunate to benefit from all the visionary and financial planning without tax burdens on our citizenry. I urge you to carefully evaluate the 2022 campaigns for the Airport Authority, especially if we have competing candidates, on what they bring to the table. As of this writing we only have two aviation experienced candidates but the unknown is still ahead of us.
Rob Hancik, A.A.E., chairman, Charlotte County Airport Authority
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.