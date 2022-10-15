Substantial progress towards normalization is being made in the City of Punta Gorda. The city’s divisions and departments are working hard to get the city back to its usual beautiful condition. Most importantly, the city’s water and sewer are meeting the needs of residents in the community.

Sanitation has resumed regular services, and Waste Management’s pick up of recyclable items has resumed. Debris haulers have mapped the city into six zones, with work performed simultaneously in each zone. The current plan includes two passes of the city for debris removal. Seawall assessments are nearing completions with hundreds of locations noted for damage, and some of the worst already beginning reconstruction. The process of calculating total need for seawall repair and securing contractor services is likewise moving forward quickly.

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

