Punta Gorda residents made it very clear at multiple public events: its downtown should become a vibrant attractive place.
Consultants hired to draft a master plan for future development of the entire municipality called it number one “Big Idea.”
But consultants diminished that vibrancy — revisiting concepts consistently opposed by the community a community that seeks to maintain its intimate lifestyle, its artistic and cultural presence, and its historical legacy.
Consultant recommendations plunged a dagger into the heart of a potential downtown with year-round economic sustainability. Punta Gorda citizens want downtown to focus on theater, concerts, art, galleries, fashionable retail stores, small convention facilities, city park events — and utilization of existing restaurant row with expanded outdoor dining and elimination of disturbing vehicle traffic.
It can be sustained year-round by effective professional day-tripper promotion from coast to coast and from Sarasota to Naples. Partnerships with Allegiant Airlines and its Sunseeker resort will attract tourists and convention-goers from their national network.
Instead the repetitive consultant recommendation calls for developing large sites to attract residents living downtown in six-story buildings. There was, and is, overwhelming opposition to increasing building height and “living over the store.” The last City Council election documented that opposition.
Two new major ground swells are already underway. With overwhelming support, a major performing arts center with unique retail facilities appealing to day-trippers and long- time residents is being planned. It will maintain year-round economic sustainability for Punta Gorda’s downtown — appealing to patrons for its comprehensive artistic and cultural efforts. It will fill downtown restaurant seats and showcase existing community facilities like the Visual Arts Center and the newly-created Military Heritage Museum.
Additional parking with ground floor retail space can again be created. Removing vehicle parking from key road and street sections will accommodate bicycle lanes and provide tree-covered walkways for outside restaurant dining. Such walkways should lead to a “green” town square that accommodates a small amphitheater-type bench arrangement or, at least a band shelter for musical groups, student theatrics, and community sharing.
Consultants planned a spot of “green” with no apparent thought of community service.
The other ground swell has already broken ground. Sunseeker with major support by Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce and Punta Gorda Chamber will be able to seek small conventions and corporate/industrial retreats. The conference and event center on Punta Gorda’s harborside will be used for conference general and breakout sessions. Equally important it will open up the treasures of downtown Punta Gorda.
The voices of Punta Gorda have clearly called for an intimate, informal lifestyle — a fulfilling one — whether in their neighborhoods or downtown. It will happen. City Council representatives hear them.
Norm Goldman of Punta Gorda served on New Jersey economic development councils and chaired state arts and cultural programs.
