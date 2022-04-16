This year, the City of Punta Gorda has earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a significant achievement by the city. It reflects the commitment of the city and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must berated “proficient” in all four categories and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.
According to the GFOA, “Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America. Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.” The city has earned this recognition every year since 1985.
The Finance Department’s staff takes special care to create a transparent budget with clear policy goals and utilize the strategic plan as a strong policy framework. The Finance Department was also rated as outstanding in demonstrating the status and descriptions of the financial policies. The evaluators found that the budget includes a very good discussion about long-range financial plans for the operating budget, including forecasts, trends, or other data reflective of the city operating budgets for at least three years beyond the budget period. Also earning an outstanding rating were the performance information and metrics directly related to the strategic goals. The GFAO evaluators found the budget to be an outstanding policy plan and operations guide.
Other comments by the evaluators include that short-and-long term planning is emphasized throughout the planning process. The mayor, City Council, and city manager have developed a short and long-term strategic management plan. The policy guidelines are clearly defined throughout the budget presentation. Policy initiatives are identified at the organization-wide level and organizational unit level.
The evolution of the policy plan enhances service delivery while managing the resources available. The elected officials and management have carefully evaluated the policy and financial priorities. This advancement will lead the city into the future with confidence and assurance of sound operational planning and prudent financial management.
As the FY2022 budget is developed section by section, the opportunity for feedback and public comments is provided at the City Council meetings. Extended outreach will take place in May. There will be public meetings for the Canal Advisory Committee budgets. Burnt Store Isles public meeting will be held at Twin Isles Country Club on May 2, at 5:30 p.m. The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will host the Punta Gorda Isles meeting on May 12, at 5:30 p.m.
Our budget is driven by our mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit. I want to thank our elected officials and city staff for their efforts that have resulted in receiving the GFAO Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. I look forward to the continued discussions throughout the FY2022 budget process. Readers may reach City Manager
