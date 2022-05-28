In May of 1868, Major General John A. Logan called for a nationwide day of remembrance to pay tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country. Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) is a day of remembrance for those who have paid with their lives in service to the United States military.
Since 1961, Memorial Day has been celebrated on the last Monday of May. On this Memorial Day, in cities and towns throughout our nation, Americans will join together to honor the fallen heroes of our Armed Forces. Several events are planned in the City of Punta Gorda to commemorate Memorial Day.
The Military Heritage Museum will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony in Punta Gorda. The Charlotte County Veterans Council sponsors this year’s ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in Veterans Park, located at 98 Nesbit St. After the ceremony, there will be a reception at the Military Heritage Museum at 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. The museum will be open afterward from noon to 4 p.m. Entry will be free for veterans.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club and Foundation is hosting its second annual Healing Field of Honor® over Memorial Day Weekend in cooperation with the National Colonial Flag Foundation. The event will display 1,000 U.S. flags waving proudly atop 8-foot poles, each flag dedicated by donors to honor the men and women who have served and are serving in all branches of the military and to first responders, nurses and doctors, and local heroes. The flags were placed Friday at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, and will fly through Monday. There is no charge to the public. Taps will be played at 6 p.m. each evening.
All proceeds benefit the charitable giving programs of the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation, a qualified 501©3 nonprofit. Flags may be purchased and dedicated for $40 each. At the conclusion, the flags may be taken home by those who have purchased them. Business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted, along with donations. Visit https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/ to purchase flags or sponsorships. Flags will also be available during the event.
If you can’t make it out to one of these events to honor our fallen military members, consider taking part in a moment of remembrance. This is a simple act of a moment of silence, is a national act of unity and reflection. The official Moment of Remembrance takes place Monday at 3 p.m.
We will never forget the men and women of the Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms. We appreciate the families of our fallen warriors and have a never-ending appreciation of our men and women in uniform that sacrificed their lives to maintain the security of the United States.
