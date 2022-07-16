As part of our emergency services programs, the City of Punta Gorda Fire Department (PGFD) is a community-oriented, career fire/rescue service dedicated to providing a broad spectrum of public services. The department strives to meet the challenges presented by public needs and demands for a progressive and high-quality fire organization.
The function of the fire department is to protect lives and property through fire prevention, medical life support, fire suppression, hazardous materials response/identification, water rescue, and other emergency incidents. This is accomplished on a daily basis during natural and man-made emergencies, in the most effective, professional, and efficient manner possible.
The fire department team members undergo continuous training throughout the year to insure successful results. The department conducted marine and dive training this week. Boat captains worked on finding a location by Global Positioning System coordinates and then used sonar technology to locate a vehicle underwater.
Divers then trained on entering the water and marked the submerged vehicle with a buoy. This training took place in the canal environment within which our department is often required to work.
The PGFD has a variety of programs targeting resident health and safety. The fire department members made a special visit recently to the Bayshore YMCA summer camp. Departmental personnel gave a fire safety presentation and a fire truck tour.
The kids were able to ask questions and get a close-up of firefighters’ lifesaving equipment used on real emergency scenes. This interaction with children in non-life threatening settings is critical to increase trust in emergency responders in order to foster positive outcomes in emergencies.
Our PGFD members have a history of going above and beyond the call of duty. For example, a door dash drivers’ vehicle caught fire this week while delivering food to one of our residents. The fire department responded and assisted with extinguishing the fire. Our fire inspector, TJ Smith, noticed the food bag and asked where his delivery was. TJ told the Door Dash driver he would deliver the food for him so the customer would still get their food and he could still get paid. Thanks, TJ, for your service and caring act.
I also received a note from a resident regarding their recent experience with the PGFD.
“My wife and I smelled smoke in our little home this morning around 9:30 a.m. We called 911and about two minutes later two police officers arrived, followed shortly after by many fire personnel. The fire personnel discovered the source of the smoke coming from a broken fan which had pumped a smokey electrical odor throughout the house. Luckily we were able have our AC repaired this afternoon.
“I just wanted to tell you how professional and sincere your employees were when helping us. Battalion Chief Briggs and Fire Marshal Jones- Molnar were quick to assess what was happening in our AC system and your crew set up fans throughout the house to clear the air. My wife and I were very scared and envisioned our little 102-year-old home up in flames. Thanks to you folks that did not happen. My commendations to you and your entire department.”
The PGFD has grown over the years from an all-volunteer organization to a combination department with three stations and 26 paid Firefighter-EMT/Paramedics. We are fortunate to have such a fantastic group of individuals serving as members of the PGFD.
