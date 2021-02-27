This past June, Heartland Forward named the Punta Gorda metropolitan area that encompasses all of Charlotte County, the seventh best entrepreneurial ecosystem in the nation.
This designation confirmed what many entrepreneurs have come to appreciate about doing business here. Business owners are well networked, have access to finance capital, and are able to attract the talent needed to operate successfully. It also doesn’t hurt that the area is a natural paradise and has no income, inheritance, or estate taxes. These are key factors that draw business owners from established economic hubs.
As of this week, the city has 1029 active business licenses within the city limits of Punta Gorda. To assist with marketing the business community the City of Punta Gorda has launched a new program entitled “Promote Punta Gorda.” This is a small business spotlight to focus on the businesses that are at the heart of Florida’s Harborside Hometown. Promote Punta Gorda will feature the many business owners and their offerings. It also will highlight the many benefits to buying local. Small business owners within the city limits of Punta Gorda are eligible to have their business featured on the city’s social media channels and in the Weekly Highlights Report. To sign up to be in the spotlight visit http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/promote-punta-gorda-business-spotlight or call (941) 575-3394 for more information.
Another offering unique to the City of Punta Gorda is the opportunity for prospective business owners to participate in a Design Studio. This pre-application meeting, led by Urban Design staff, assists the applicant in deciding if their new proposed development meets guidelines in accordance with the Land Development Regulation prior to submitting any development application. Design Studio meetings in March will take place on March 11th and March 25th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The city continues to invest in infrastructure improvements that benefit both residents and businesses, such as the reverse osmosis water plant and future wastewater treatment plant expansion. The quality of our amenities also makes Punta Gorda unique and attractive to business owners. Our businesses benefit from continual investment in improvements such as at Ponce Park, upgraded splash pad amenities slated for Laishley Park, and the maintenance of the Herald Court Centre parking garage providing free parking for business customers.
Small business is a critical economic driver for the city. Not only do small businesses create jobs, they also foster community pride and create a unique sense of place. It is only with the partnership with business that the city can fulfill its mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; and as a desirable place to live, work, and visit.
