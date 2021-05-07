Sanitation services have been making headlines across Southwest Florida as municipalities and companies have been struggling to meet the needs of residents. We are fortunate in the Punta Gorda to have a sanitation department, led by Hope Petkus, that puts customer service and fiscal responsibility to our residents at the top of the priority list. These 19 individuals representing the sanitation department are critically important to maintaining safe living conditions in the city. Their work often goes unnoticed, unless there is a problem and the garbage is not picked up at the usual time. I’d like to thank each of our sanitation employees for the work they do every single day.
I’m told that every couple of years or so the city gets asked what the cost savings would be if the city only provided garbage pick-up once per week rather than twice. The resulting analysis has consistently shown that is not significant savings because the amount of total garbage picked up is still the same. It is just spread differently.
Another good question about sanitation services recently posed was why the city is not buying “sidearm” trucks and cutting staff. Other than the cost of a single use vehicle and limitations of a single use business model the answer is actually fairly straightforward — service level. It has been discussed and decided many times before that people do not just want another commercial provider type truck coming down the street picking up a can. The service level we provide includes boxes beside the cans, cans that people can’t get to the curb, miscellaneous types of refuse when residents come and go for the season, heavy material, bags that are out instead of cans, etc. We pick up what you put out. People don’t like to be limited to a can. We also control our own services so that we do not have the types of incidents being experienced in other municipalities. Between the difference in cost of trucks and maintaining other levels of service delivery, we would essentially need to double our routes. One truck, one operator, one can at each location would certainly be easier, but service levels would drop dramatically. That is what people pay for, service level, and the rate is quite reasonable.
Sanitation services seemed to be a recurring theme last week. In exploring the house I have recently moved into in Punta Gorda Isles I discovered an in-ground vault outside. It was round, filled with water and about three feet deep. I removed as much of the water as I could but still couldn’t read what the paper tag on the bottom of the vault said. As usual, I reached out to the Public Works Director, Rick Keeney, to see if he had any idea what the vault was used for. Sure enough it was used for garbage. Back in the day the city had side door garbage pick-up. The sanitation department used Cushman scooters and would empty the garbage from galvanized cans in the vault, to the scooter, to the mother ship. Talk about service!
We are proud of the service levels we offer residents of the city and take the responsibility of providing those services at the best value possible seriously. This is a special city that needs each and every one of our employees for us to be able to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
