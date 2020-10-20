On Oct. 1 Punta Gorda kicked off fiscal year (FY) 2021. The start to the year casts the focus on the implementation of the FY2021 Strategic Plan. A series of strategic priorities and goals have been mapped out by staff and approved by City Council. The areas of focus for FY2021 remain, financial/economic stability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships/communications and collaboration, strategic communications positioning and quality of life. I’ll share a brief synopsis of the work to be accomplished this year.
Under financial/economic stability the plan outlines many initiatives for financial sustainability to enhance the economic well-being of its residents. Two of the large projects being undertaken are the adoption on 2040 Comprehensive Plan amendments and the accompanying Land Development Regulations that will seek to encourage strategic commercial development while maintaining the historic charm and character of the community. The strategic plan also includes the adoption of flexible codes for areas where commercial development is recommended, and a proactive approach to annexation. All with the goal of reaching the national standard of 16.7% in reserves by increasing reserves 0.5% or more each year.
Infrastructure sustainability actions are planned to maintain and enhance the city’s capital assets and quality municipal services. Much of this work includes the potential implementation of sales tax projects including sidewalk, crosswalk, ADA and safety enhancement improvements. The Utilities Division is taking on the challenge of negotiating a new land lease with Florida Fish and Wildlife for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and associated operations. Repairs at Ponce De Leon Park including the seawall, boardwalks and pier will continue as well as the review of alternatives for products and construction methodology for seawall maintenance. Approximately five miles of city streets will be resurfaced and approximately 75 repairs to improve drainage will take place. IT will be leading the city in moving financial systems into a vendor hosted model that eliminates the need to replace the AS/400 system and improves security, disaster recovery and systems maintenance.
Partnerships, communication and collaboration involves continuing to promote partnerships, communication and transparency with all stakeholders. With an emphasis in collaboration, staff will continue to optimize relationships proactively with our partners and all levels of government. The Punta Gorda Police Department will continue hosting citizens advisory and business advisory councils to enhance communication and address issues as they arise. The Citizens Academy also remains a key strategic priority as it emphasizes transparency and gives residents the opportunity to see first-hand how the city operates.
Strategic communications positioning develops and promotes the city through creation of public/private partnerships that diversify the tax base, enhance the area as a visitor destination, and secure the future of the city’s distinct quality of life through the introduction and consistent communication of the city brand. This includes production of a local information guide, advertising in partner publications and developing additional partnerships for marketing. Resident engagement remains a key focus and the public will see a new app designed to make communication with the city even easier.
Finally, quality of life initiatives that enhance and promote Punta Gorda’s attractive neighborhoods and working environment, heritage tourism, cultural opportunities, healthy eco-system and outdoor lifestyle, and its vibrant, safe city status continue. Major focuses this year are the completion of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and the prioritization of the Climate Adaptation Plan projects. Focus in this area also is to continue to maintain the city’s high safety rating, emergency response times and storm preparedness. The city will promote housing alternatives that meet workforce needs by reviewing how the city may assist in creation of such housing to meet growing demand of workers in our area, by creatively offering developers assistance (i.e. utility incentives, etc.).
As you can see there is a lot of work to be done. With a staff of 292 working to deliver results through the actions of the strategic plan, residents will continue to see value to their investment and a continued commitment to preserving and enhancing Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community unique in character and history; as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
