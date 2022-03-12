March is Florida Bicycle Month, and if you’ve ever spent time on the Harborwalk of Punta Gorda Pathways, you know that bicycling is immensely popular in Punta Gorda.
Bicyclists enjoy leisurely rides about town and use bicycles as a means of transportation to visit local restaurants and shops. Whether riding your own bike or one of the free yellow loaner bikes provided by TEAM Punta Gorda, it’s essential to understand proper bicycle etiquette in the state of Florida.
In Florida, the bicycle is legally defined as a vehicle. Bicyclists have the same rights to the roadways and must obey the same traffic laws as the drivers of other vehicles. These laws include the need to stop for stop signs and red lights. Bicyclists must ride with the flow of traffic.
Bicycles must be equipped with head and taillights if you are operating them at night. When entering a roadway, bicyclists must yield the right-of-way. Bicyclists must also yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks.
Bicyclists are also granted rights. Bicycles are allowed on all roadways in Florida except where expressly prohibited. Bicyclists have the right to occupy the travel lane if the travel lane is not wide enough for the safe passage of both a vehicle and a bicycle. A vehicle passing a bicycle must give a minimum of three feet of clearance to the bicyclist. A vehicle may legally cross a double yellow line to pass a bicycle.
While many bicycle riders in Punta Gorda are quick with ringing a bell or letting people know they are passing them, not everyone is this courteous. Speeding bicyclists along the Harborwalk is the number one concern brought to our Volunteer Bike Patrol Teams’ attention.
Measures are obviously necessary to remind operators of “wheeled” vehicles of all types to help reduce the speeding situation. At the March 16 City Council meeting, City Council will discuss adding additional bicycle and pedestrian signs to the Harborwalk.
In researching the options, the best alternative being utilized among other bicycle-friendly communities is thermoplastic pavement markings with messages that say slow your wheels and yield to pedestrians. The added signage will serve as a reminder to enhance safety on the Harborwalk. Brochures used by many that are exploring our city will also be updated to incorporate reminders of proper etiquette when sharing the road and pathways with others.
Governments across the state are participating in activities to create awareness around bicycle safety and the health benefits of riding a bicycle. Workplaces are invited to take part in the Florida Bicycle Month Challenge 2022. Love to Ride offers an online platform to get more people riding bikes.
Learn more about the benefits of the program and register athttps://www.lovetoride.net/world/user_sessions/new?locale=en-GB. Another excellent opportunity to take part in bicycling in the city of Punta Gorda is TEAM Punta Gorda’s Pedal and Play in Paradise. The event offers 60, 30, and 15 miles rides, along with a mystery ride.
Learn more and register at http://pedalandplayinparadise.com/. Please be safe out there as you enjoy Florida’s Harborside Hometown.
