This February, we celebrate Black History month. In Punta Gorda, we remember the contributions of generations of Black Punta Gordians that shaped our community. This rich history is shared with residents and visitors by organizations like the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, Blanchard House Museum and the Punta Gorda History Center.

The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, utilizing the talents of artist Keith Goodson, just completed a beautiful re-creation of the Local Black History mural that tells the stories of the people behind valued contributions to community development. Each of the 10 panels of the mural tells a unique story.


