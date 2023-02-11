This February, we celebrate Black History month. In Punta Gorda, we remember the contributions of generations of Black Punta Gordians that shaped our community. This rich history is shared with residents and visitors by organizations like the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, Blanchard House Museum and the Punta Gorda History Center.
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, utilizing the talents of artist Keith Goodson, just completed a beautiful re-creation of the Local Black History mural that tells the stories of the people behind valued contributions to community development. Each of the 10 panels of the mural tells a unique story.
The Early Years panel depicts the building of the Hotel Punta Gorda and pays tribute to the seven-person all black surveying crew that came to the area in 1885. The Religion panel features Daniel C. Smith, who organized the town’s first Afro-American religious services under the “brush arbor.” Smith was one of the town’s original settlers. Education is the focus of panel three. Benjamin Baker established a school to serve black children in grades 1-8.
Panel four continues the education story, highlighting Mary Nightingale’s work to ensure that children as far away as Gasparilla Island could make it to school on the bus. The next panel represents desegregation, featuring the five Black students that were able to attend Charlotte High School during the 1964-1965 school year.
Panel six focuses on the community center fund raised for and established by a group of Black teenagers. The seventh panel features the military, specifically Lt. Charles Bailey and his P-51 Mustang “My Buddy.” The eighth panel is government and captures Robert Meacham and the first railroad depot at the “wye” in the tracks, serving as the post office during his postmaster tenure.
Panel nine is about entertainment, featuring Nat and His Florida Stompers and Gollman’s Bar. The final panel depicts Thomas Jefferson Fulton, a track and cross country star for Charlotte High. Also, it pays tribute to Punta Gorda’s baseball team and the community’s baseball field that once stood where the Baker Center School is today at the corner of Charlotte and Cochran (now MLK Boulevard). Additional information about the mural can be found at https://puntagordamurals.org/.
Punta Gorda also has a museum dedicated to procuring, preserving, studying, and displaying artifacts related to African Americans’ contributions to the community’s settlement and development. The Blanchard House Museum is currently operating virtually and can be accessed at http://www.blanchardhousemuseum.org/.
The final place I’ll note is the Punta Gorda History Center located at 512 East Grace St. and virtually at https://puntagorda.pastperfectonline.com/. You will find everything from photos to news clippings and writings that tell the story of our African-American heritage.
We are fortunate to have talented people working hard to keep us grounded in our roots and inspiring us to learn more. I encourage you to attend the Local Black History Mural Dedication Ceremony on Feb. 25th from 10 a.m. to noon at the Baker Center School.
