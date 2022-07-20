Punta Gorda is no stranger to accolades in the news media. U.S. News & World Report calls Punta Gorda "a waterfront beauty with a small-town feel."
Other acknowledgments have ranged in theme to specific such as the best small town food, best-tasting drinking water in Southwest Florida, the best place to play tennis, and best entrepreneurial ecosystems in the country are just a few of the honors. In past years, Punta Gorda has been touted as one of the best places to retire by "Best Places to Retire Magazine."
A special report by 24/7 Wall Street lists Punta Gorda as the number three place in America for homeownership. The owner-occupied homeownership rate in Punta Gorda sits at 81.6%, well above the national average of 64.4%. The Wall Street Journal has also recognized Punta Gorda in the top 20 housing markets in the country.
Punta Gorda is also a good location to relocate a business headquarters, according to one of the top relocation consultants in the country. The factors driving this determination are cost, lifestyle amenities, and favorable corporate and personal income taxes. Our area stands out as excellent in all of the associated factors.
The latest piece to come across my desk lists Punta Gorda as one of the 11 most underrated towns in Florida. It highlights the city as full of laidback Florida fun and calls our downtown highly accessible and filled with interesting shops and restaurants. The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society's murals are highlighted as whimsical works of art. The waterfront locations of Fishermen's Village and Laishley Park are viewed as places to recharge or catch a sightseeing boat tour and fishing charters.
While it is an honor to be recognized for all of these wonderful things, I embrace the responsibility, teamwork, and partnerships necessary to maintain and enhance our city's quality of life. This past year and into FY2023, we will continue to focus on projects, policies/procedures, and the personnel needed to realize the city's vision to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
Punta Gorda is the one Florida town that offers something for everyone. Its progressive, forward-thinking commitment to economic success serves as the foundation for a community rooted in the best of American small-town attributes. Punta Gorda's historic ambiance and intimate feeling are the backdrop for what may be the state's most picturesque, enjoyable, and accessible waterfront destination.
Every day we work to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda's identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the general office line at 941-575-3302.
