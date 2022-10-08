Reichart
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020

Hurricane Ian changed our world in Southwest Florida.

The reports came in from our First in Team; specifically, the team working on providing water service was not looking good for the water utility customers in Punta Gorda. The storm had damaged water pipes. The leaking pipes were causing a pumping rate of over 13 million gallons per day, which was utterly unsustainable. The water system had to be taken down.


Melissa Reichert is the assistant city manager for Punta Gorda. She can be reached at mreichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office number 941-575-3302.

