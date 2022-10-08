Hurricane Ian changed our world in Southwest Florida.
The reports came in from our First in Team; specifically, the team working on providing water service was not looking good for the water utility customers in Punta Gorda. The storm had damaged water pipes. The leaking pipes were causing a pumping rate of over 13 million gallons per day, which was utterly unsustainable. The water system had to be taken down.
Communicating this information to residents the night of the storm at 10:15 p.m. was proving to be quite a challenge. All internet and data connections were at a standstill. After multiple attempts to connect to get the word out, the information was finally posted on the city’s website. Over the next few days, voice, data, and internet all took turns of intermittent failure.
We were fortunate to be able to use our Alert Punta Gorda system to notify those who had signed up about the water system’s status. I cannot stress the importance of signing up for this tool. This system allows Punta Gorda to contact the entire community or to target specific areas in case of an emergency or for urgent situations that require the public’s immediate attention, such as natural disasters (hurricane warnings or fires), man-made disasters (chemical spills or gas leaks), search and rescue situations (missing children or endangered adults), sexual offender alerts, etc.
Users can choose how they want to receive time-sensitive alerts. You can choose to receive alerts on your home or business phone, mobile phone, email, text message, or more based on your settings. The alerts you receive are unique to your selections, so please consider carefully if a particular alert will be of value to you. Getting lightning alerts during the rainy season can get a bit overwhelming.
As the days have passed since the storm, communication flows more freely each day.
Substantial progress has been made on clearing roads, and sanitation services have resumed. We have had additional law enforcement support to keep our residents safe, and our building department is issuing permits and performing inspections. Wastewater and water services are available to residents.
We still have much work to do, but each day brings further progress. Our partners have come together under COAD, secured resources for residents, created volunteer networks, and continue to progress on meeting the community’s needs. COAD works to help Charlotte County residents during times of hardship and disaster. To learn more, visit https://www.coadfl.org/ or call 941-205-2161.
Fortunately, by late Sunday, just as I thought we might need to hire a town crier to share information with residents, technology began working again. All vital information for the City of Punta Gorda residents and our utility customers is available in one place on the city’s website. Please visithttps://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/residents/hurricane-ian for the latest information about Hurricane Ian recovery.
Melissa Reichert is the assistant city manager for Punta Gorda. She can be reached at mreichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office number 941-575-3302.
