On June 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the city of Punta Gorda will be having a Citywide Master Plan Preview Community Engagement Event at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. Our urban design senior planner will be sharing an update of visual images and an overview of ideas from Dover, Kohl & Partners. The intent is to:
• View work in progress images provided by Dover Kohl & Partners;
• Understand the impact of proposed ideas;
• Garner feedback for Dover Kohl & Partners;
• Get public input on the prioritization of projects.
There is no charge to attend and no need to pre-register.
The results of the business survey are included in the Community Input Report available at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Legislative updateAt the May 15 City Council meeting lobbyist Jerry Paul provided a recap of the 2019 legislative session. The main focuses of the budget were Hurricane Michael relief, water quality and an increase in school funding. There were a total of 3,600 bills introduced, with only 197 that were jointly passed on to the governor for approval.
An item that the city is watching closely is a bill that provides a cost recovery mechanism through the Public Service Commission for utilities to fund the hardening of and undergrounding of their lines. Criteria for prioritization of projects still needs to be created. Jerry Paul said, “the city of Punta Gorda’s opinions on issues matter and are being sought by the lawmakers in Tallahassee.”
Downtown musicIt was a standing-room-only crowd on hand to weigh in on the noise level of music at the May 15 City Council meeting. After listening to those wishing to speak on the issue, the council decided to make no changes to the current noise ordinance. A recommendation was made to reconvene the group of business owners that offer music in the downtown to discuss self-monitoring of noise levels and determine what, if any, changes should be made to better address concerns from residents in the nearby residential areas. City staff will assist with the convening of the group.
Veterans ParkThe City Council gave the go ahead to move forward with obtaining bids to undertake all Phase II improvements with one contractor, in order to maximize economies of scale and speed up completion of the work. Improvements include gazebo ceremonial plaza, donor’s plaza, Purple Heart memorial, mural wall plaza, honor walk, parking and streetscape.
Pickleball courtsThe pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park will be closed through May 24 for the installation of the sound barrier material. They will be reopened as soon as the installation is complete (weather and equipment permitting).
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His columns appear here on Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
