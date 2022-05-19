Our job on City Council is to provide a long-term sustainable vision for the city and its residents
Our job on City Council is to provide the safest and most stable environment for our residents. Our role is to provide the policy framework for City Staff to implement; and City Staff’s role is to make technical decisions and institute the policies created by City Council. Because so many of our residents are retirees and on fixed incomes, it is even more important that we make decisions based on a long-term view.
The city’s finances are managed as a balance between the cost of providing services and levying taxes. To continue providing residents with the high level of services that they currently enjoy, there are only two options: increasing residential taxes or increasing the commercial tax base. The least impactful way for a city to grow its commercial tax base is to have a downtown business district. This is a place where residents spend most of their money on goods and services.
Punta Gorda had a Downtown Business District until Hurricane Charley in 2004. Punta Gorda also had downtown senior housing until 2004. At that time, there was a critical mass of downtown residents that supported two grocery stores and a large variety of shops that met the needs of Punta Gorda residents. Due to changes in the city building code, for 17 years, Punta Gorda has lacked a Downtown Business District.
This loss of commercial taxes for the city has resulted in the reduction of city staff, dangerously low financial reserves; and beginning last year, an exponential rise (18%) of residential taxes on our residents to maintain the city’s level of services. With Punta Gorda’s home values rising 28% in 2021, a continued rise in taxes due to the lack of a commercial tax base is of particular concern.
Our retirees deserve to have the peace of mind that they will be able to live comfortably on their retirement income, and not be afraid that the city will have to continue to raise taxes on its residents to remain solvent.
An AARP researcher spoke to City Council in 2019 about the importance of planning for an aging population. She remarked that in her career, she had never seen a city plan so little for its future. She reviewed our plans to implement form-based codes to address our lack of a walkable downtown business district with senior housing options and found these plans to directly follow Best Practices in Creating an Age-Friendly Community. She was particularly concerned that we lose 50% of our residents to other communities every 5 to 7 years due to our lack of downsizable housing and walkable access to goods and services, which could easily be provided to our seniors through having downtown living.
An economic leakage study was recently done on Punta Gorda. A leakage study determines how much money is lost by a community to other communities. This study found that Punta Gorda residents spend $180 million a year in other communities due to the lack of having its own Downtown Business District. Our new form-based codes provide the architectural guidelines to build a financially viable low-rise mixed-use commercial-residential development to be built on the City Marketplace (former Hotel Punta Gorda, then later Publix and Eckerd Drugs) property, which will bring $100 million in revenues back to Punta Gorda.
These new codes as currently written, work between the Charlotte County Justice Center as an upper height for the downtown core and the Main Street Overlay which restricts building heights to 35 feet along Marion to provide Historic Architectural guidelines to build financially viable low-rise downtown developments that offer the small boutique shop experience and downtown living that is Historic Punta Gorda. We can once again, have shoe stores, tailor shops, general goods, a drug store, grocery store, and a place where senior residents can enjoy walkable downtown living.
In doing so, we will reclaim our position as the Historic Downtown Business District for Charlotte County, and ensure our residents of a safe, stable, high quality of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.