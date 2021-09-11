Patriot Day honors and remembers those who died in the September 11th attacks of 2001.
This year marks the 20th anniversary. The Punta Gorda City Council recognized the anniversary with an official proclamation at its September 8th meeting. The proclamation conveys the reflection of sentiments felt across the country. “When the Twin Towers were struck and inflamed 20 years ago on September 11th. 2001, first responders rushed into the terror and tragedy to do what they do — risk their lives to save lives. Those first responders heroically, courageously and tirelessly participated in an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous rescue and recovery effort, voluntarily putting their own well-being at risk for the lives of others.
Americans were struck with grief as devastation and senseless loss of innocent human life unfolded with approximately 3,000 people losing their lives, including 343 firefighters and 60 police officers and 9 paramedics.”
Taking the time to reflect on the enormity of those losses is so important. This was a day that transformed everyone’s lives in some way. Whether it was the loss of a loved one or the feeling of vulnerability, the events created a historic bonding of Americans. The country built off of the strength of the rescue workers, firefighters and all first responders to unite our nation to stand strong.
Punta Gorda has proclaimed September 11th, 2021, as 9/11-20th Anniversary Day of Remembrance and Appreciation of our First Responders, and offers thanks for all first responders have done and continue to do. The efforts of the Punta Gorda Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department create a feeling of safety and security as we go about our daily lives. Today and every day, we are thankful to have these committed, talented individuals protecting the City of Punta Gorda.
Volunteers with the police and fire departments also enhance our residents’ safety and security, and we are always recruiting new members. The Volunteers in Policing Program is an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services, and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Staff Coordinator at 941-575-5536 or by emailingvip@pgorda.us. The Punta Gorda Fire Department maintains the Punta Gorda Volunteer Fire Association with active volunteer firefighters. The application to become a member can be downloaded here.
Return the application form to the Punta Gorda Fire Department headquarters at 1410 Tamiami Trail. A fire department liaison will arrange an interview. Based on the outcome of the interview, you will need to get a physical exam from your physician and we will arrange for a background check and drug screen.
The Military Heritage Museum located at 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda hosts the 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance today. Highlights of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony include a first-hand testimonial from those who were there and comments from the leadership of our local police, fire, and sheriff departments. From 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Gulf Theater is the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. In the Museum Atrium, the 9/11 Remembrance Exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Whether it be through attending a formal ceremony, volunteering to serve the community or some personal way, we will never forget.
