Every day in Punta Gorda has provided the opportunity to apply previous experiences and learnings to the work of the City Manager’s office. Many things about the way the city operates are similar to other municipalities. However, there are some things that are pretty unique to the City of Punta Gorda.
The Fire Department will change your smoke detector batteries. As with most cities the function of the Fire Department is to protect lives and property through fire prevention, medical life support, fire suppression, hazardous materials response/identification, water rescue, and other emergency incidents during both natural and man-made emergencies in the most effective, professional and efficient manner possible. Many of the homes and condos in the city have very high ceilings. This makes changing the smoke detector batteries a dangerous feat for many residents.
There were a number of calls for emergency medical service calls as a result of accidents occurring while changing out batteries. As a result Chief Briggs put in place a program that sends out Fire Department personnel to change out resident purchased batteries in those hard-to-reach places. This service can be accessed by calling the non-emergency phone number 941-575-5529.
Another unique benefit to living in Punta Gorda is the seawall replacement program. Seawalls are maintained from funds collected for the Canal Maintenance Assessment District. Funds are used to maintain and/or replace seawalls, inlets and navigable channels, channel markers and mangroves in common areas. The city has 109 miles of seawall and was able to replace approximately 10 miles after Hurricane Irma in only 18 months.
There are still residents in other communities that have not been able to schedule the repair work for their seawalls — whether it be cost issues or scheduling issues. The city pays approximately $325 a lineal foot to replace seawalls. The city has an annual contract and is able to replace seawalls before they completely fail with a proactive seawall assessment program. This includes a custom seawall maintenance program developed in-house by a city employee assisting with the program.
The Volunteers in Policing Program (VIP) takes volunteering in the field of public safety to a whole new level. The VIP program has more than 63 active volunteers who assist in nearly every component of the police department including patrol and traffic, marine patrol, bike patrol, records, community services, criminal investigations, community garden management, fingerprinting, the police pension board, and more. The bike patrol itself is one of only a few in the country and provides patrol services on trails, near attractions, in our parks and downtown.
Members of the community interested in volunteering with the police department are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Staff Coordinator at vip@pgorda.us or 941-575-5536.
The City of Punta Gorda has a history of being innovative and developing new programs to better serve our residents. This open minded approach to new opportunities is one that I too value. We will continue to explore opportunities that align with Punta Gorda’s vision to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.
