The City of Punta Gorda was honored to receive seventh place in the 2021 Digital Cities Survey hosted by the Center for Digital Government for cities up to 75,000 in population across the U.S. We received the second-highest ranking for any Florida city in this category.

The survey recognizes municipalities that have worked hard to improve digital, citizen, and government experience through technology and leadership. This is the eighth consecutive year the city has placed in the top 10.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

