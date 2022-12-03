The City of Punta Gorda was honored to receive seventh place in the 2021 Digital Cities Survey hosted by the Center for Digital Government for cities up to 75,000 in population across the U.S. We received the second-highest ranking for any Florida city in this category.
The survey recognizes municipalities that have worked hard to improve digital, citizen, and government experience through technology and leadership. This is the eighth consecutive year the city has placed in the top 10.
The city’s website is at the center of all of our technology resources. The website serves as a direct link to our residents. Citizen engagement is shared across all levels and departments of the city, with each department empowered to add content and develop new digital tools to drive citizen engagement and reach their intended audiences.
The city manager’s office works closely with the individual departments to help them achieve their outreach goals. Residents can also sign up for E-Notifications. The E-Notification service is an exciting way to stay in touch with what is happening in the city as it is posted on our website. It allows residents to be notified via email whenever a news, calendar event, or request for proposal item is added to our site in the area(s) selected when enrolling for the service. Visit the city’s website and sign up atwww.cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Emergency communications regarding the health and safety of our residents are also a critical digital focus this year. The emergency public notification system in Punta Gorda continues to provide helpful alerts to residents that sign up. The service allows the city to contact the entire community or target specific areas in an emergency or urgent situation that requires the public’s immediate attention. Sign-up is available at bit.ly/2U9HYOm.
The city also offers the ability to communicate via text message. Text myGov allows communication with residents that use a mobile phone’s regular messaging service. It is a way for residents to relay information to the city and get information about city services. This tool makes reporting issues, finding information, and requesting permits easier. This automated system can be reached by texting hi to 941-347-0747.
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and related technologies are rapidly transforming business processes and workflows throughout the city. From the mapping of water valves, inventory of street signs, and cataloging of seawalls, GIS is making the city’s operations more efficient. A crime mapping tool is a new use of GIS technology available for resident information. Crimemapping.com helps law enforcement agencies throughout North America provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their neighborhood.
Using data obtained from the Punta Gorda Police Department, crimes are mapped and coded by the type of crime. Residents can sign up to be alerted when a crime occurs in their neighborhood. To view the tool, visit https://www.crimemapping.com/map/fl/puntagorda.
Being recognized by the Center for Digital Government is an honor and connects directly to key values of the city for maintaining a culture of community engagement, teamwork, partnerships, transparency, respect, customer service and stewardship. Our goal is to continue making government efficient, effective, and responsive.
