One of the most significant advantages of living in Southwest Florida is the weather.
While our friends in the north are dealing with the challenges of plowing snow and shoveling sidewalks, we are fortunate to enjoy the great outdoors without the fear of frostbite. With our abundant sunshine and numerous parks, once you have applied your sunscreen and filled your water bottle, there are many free ways to spend time in Punta Gorda.
Each of the park settings in the city offers unique amenities. If you use website hits to measure park popularity, coming in first is Ponce Park. Located on the western edge of the city at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Ponce de Leon Park overlooks the vast expanse of Charlotte Harbor. The park’s amenities include a boat ramp, fishing piers, a mangrove boardwalk, a small playground, an open-air chapel, and a picnic pavilion. The park also has a sandy beach area that is popular for watching the sunset and the boats cruising in and out of the channel into the Punta Gorda Isles canal system. Pets are not allowed in Ponce Park.
Laishley Park comes in second for the number of website views this week. Located at 120 Laishley Court, Laishley Park is a pet-friendly park. The park contains 17 acres with amenities including a 400-foot fishing pier, parking facilities, interactive fountain, concert area, event lawn, Veterans Memorial Garden, and walking paths along Punta Gorda pathways. Harborwalk waterfront restaurants and retail services are also available in the park at the Laishley Crab House Centre.
Gilchrist Park also tops the list of popular places to enjoy the outdoors. Located at 400W. Retta Esplanade in historic Punta Gorda, Gilchrist Park contains 11 acres stretched along the waterfront between the downtown and Fishermen’s Village. Gilchrist Park provides sweeping views of the Charlotte Harbor. Park amenities include a large playground; basketball, tennis, pickleball courts; fishing pier, gazebo, picnic pavilions, and lots of open green space. Smaller events, including weddings, craft shows, and impromptu concerts, are also held in the park. Restrooms are available in the park with a doggie water fountain (dogs allowed on the Harborwalk).
A crown jewel of Punta Gorda is the Harborwalk. This waterfront walk is two-and-a-half miles along the beautiful Charlotte Harbor shoreline. There is always something to see and do along this vibrant pathway with Mangrove forests, sweeping vistas, shops, waterfront dining, historical sites, and Laishley and Gilchrist Parks. The Harborwalk continues into Linear Park that is built on a historic railroad bed abandoned in the late 1890s. This portion of the shared-use path runs along a tidal canal that gently sweeps through the historic neighborhoods of Punta Gorda. It runs from the southern end of the city center to Fishermen’s Village, and passes along the History Park and Punta Gorda Library. Along the path there are several fitness zones where you can enhance your walk with some exercise stations.
These are just a few of the places that make Punta Gorda what so many of its residents have spent a lifetime seeking. It is a place that truly is a “harbor,” offering safety, comfort, and a place to set forth on more of life’s great adventures.
